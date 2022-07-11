In-flight catering firm secures 37 jobs through employee ownership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In-flight catering firm secures 37 jobs through employee ownership

By Maria Gran
July 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fresh-Jet Catering founder and managing director John Hume.
An in-flight catering firm with operations in Aberdeen and Dundee has handed over control to its employees in a move to secure 37 jobs.

Fresh-Jet Catering said it had moved to employee ownership in an attempt to keep the business local and growing.

Founder and group managing director John Hume felt a sale to a third party might jeopardise the workforce.

So, he instead found a succession strategy that secured the future of the business and protected staff, while ensuring continued growth.

Mr Hume said: “I could have sold to one of the major players in our sector but I couldn’t do that to the great team I have.

“We might not all be related but we are very much a family business.

“There is no better party to take Fresh-Jet into the future than the people who made it the success it is today. Fresh-Jet is in safe hands.”

Fresh-Jet flying high

The catering firm’s headquarters are at Dundee Airport and it operates across 10 airports in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.

It works with Loganair, British Airways and TUI, among others.

Since launching in 2007, Fresh-Jet has grown revenue to £2.7 million a year.

The Fresh-Jet Catering team.

It has recently won new contracts for three major global airlines and is forecasting an increase in revenue of 40% – even better than pre-pandemic level.

Mr Hume said: “The pandemic hit us hard, as it did with all aviation businesses.

“I was confident that we would come through it and made the decision to retain our entire staff.

“This decision means we were in a very stronger position to bounce back.”

“The praise our staff receive is unbelievable. I’m continuously told by customers how impressed they are about the pride the team take in their work.

“It’s fitting that they own the business and benefit from the success.”

Employee ownership secures future

The founder consulted the Fresh-Jet team before handing over control, which delighted more than just the company’s staff.

Loganair chief operating officer Maurice Boyle said it was a great move for the aviation sector.

Mr Boyle added: “We are delighted this move to employee ownership puts the company into a stable and long-term structure.

“The fact that all employees now have a stake in the business means we can look forward to working together for a long time to come.”

Tags

Conversation

