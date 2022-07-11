In-flight catering firm secures 37 jobs through employee ownership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An in-flight catering firm with operations in Aberdeen and Dundee has handed over control to its employees in a move to secure 37 jobs.

Fresh-Jet Catering said it had moved to employee ownership in an attempt to keep the business local and growing.

Founder and group managing director John Hume felt a sale to a third party might jeopardise the workforce.

So, he instead found a succession strategy that secured the future of the business and protected staff, while ensuring continued growth.

Mr Hume said: “I could have sold to one of the major players in our sector but I couldn’t do that to the great team I have.

“We might not all be related but we are very much a family business.

“There is no better party to take Fresh-Jet into the future than the people who made it the success it is today. Fresh-Jet is in safe hands.”

Fresh-Jet flying high

The catering firm’s headquarters are at Dundee Airport and it operates across 10 airports in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.

It works with Loganair, British Airways and TUI, among others.

Since launching in 2007, Fresh-Jet has grown revenue to £2.7 million a year.

It has recently won new contracts for three major global airlines and is forecasting an increase in revenue of 40% – even better than pre-pandemic level.

Mr Hume said: “The pandemic hit us hard, as it did with all aviation businesses.

“I was confident that we would come through it and made the decision to retain our entire staff.

“This decision means we were in a very stronger position to bounce back.”

“The praise our staff receive is unbelievable. I’m continuously told by customers how impressed they are about the pride the team take in their work.

“It’s fitting that they own the business and benefit from the success.”

Employee ownership secures future

The founder consulted the Fresh-Jet team before handing over control, which delighted more than just the company’s staff.

Loganair chief operating officer Maurice Boyle said it was a great move for the aviation sector.

Mr Boyle added: “We are delighted this move to employee ownership puts the company into a stable and long-term structure.

“The fact that all employees now have a stake in the business means we can look forward to working together for a long time to come.”