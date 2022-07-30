Shetland fishers’ small steps can help drive up sales of Scottish seafood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shetland fishers have secured Scottish Government-backed funding to promote the islands’ seafood in the face of challenging UK and export market conditions.

The cash award to Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) is from Scotland Food & Drink’s Regional Food Fund (RFF).

A total of 24 projects across the country are getting support to showcase Scotland’s rich larder.

Grants of up to £5,000 were available in the latest round. The sums are not huge, but for the Scottish seafood sector every penny invested in marketing is welcome right now.

Export markets have endured significant impacts from Covid-19 and Brexit, with the latter having left suppliers with a raft of new bureaucracy so sell into key markets such as France and Spain.

Market news on the home front is not too cheery either, with seafood consumption currently declining in the UK.

The latest round of the RFF funding was launched in April this year to support food and drink projects, while also promoting the sector and aiding its recovery from the pandemic.

SFA will work with Taste of Shetland to build on its local seafood provenance scheme, launched in 2019.

The funding will be used to highlight where fish and shellfish can be bought in Shetland, carry out pop-up promotional events, and commission food education videos highlighting the benefits and uses of locally sourced seafood.

We really hope to whet the appetite of entrepreneurs to make more of the opportunities from the wonderful seafood caught and cultivated in our waters.” Sheila Keith, Shetland Fishermen’s Association.

SFA executive officer Sheila Keith said: “The money will be used to promote Shetland’s seafood, specifically where it can be sourced by locals and visitors.

“It is the hope more of our fantastic fish and shellfish will appear in our shops, cafes, restaurants and as part of locals’ homemade meals.

“We really hope to whet the appetite of entrepreneurs to make more of the opportunities from the wonderful seafood caught and cultivated in our waters, particularly making links to food tourism.”

Shetland Food and Drink chairwoman Marian Armitage said: “We are pleased to continue to work with Shetland fishermen to promote the range of seafood caught around Shetland.

“It’s always fantastic to see Shetland’s seafood being showcased, given its low carbon footprint and nutritious qualities. There is such a diverse range of produce for visitors and locals to try.

“Fish and shellfish is worth around a third of Shetland’s economy and has a vital part to play in food security for the UK as a whole.”

Initiatives supported by the RFF range from food and drink festivals to food tourism collaboration and e-commerce.

Rural Affairs and Islands cabinet secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “This is the third round of funding provided under the Regional Food Fund and I am pleased to see the involvement of such a diverse range of projects.

“These collaborative projects will help showcase the incredible range of food and drink produced in Scotland.”

Fiona Richmond, head of regional food at industry-led body Scotland Food & Drink, said: “It is fantastic to support a further 24 collaborative food and drink projects with this latest round of funding from the Regional Food Fund.

“From the quality of applications we can see that there is a great deal of energy for and commitment to developing local food and drink initiatives, all of which play a vital role in the growth of the food, drink and tourism sectors countrywide.”