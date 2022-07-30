Shetland fishers’ small steps can help drive up sales of Scottish seafood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Scotland business

Shetland fishers’ small steps can help drive up sales of Scottish seafood

By Keith Findlay and Simon Warburton
July 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Plate of seafood.
Fishers will work with Taste of Shetland to promote islands' seafood.

Shetland fishers have secured Scottish Government-backed funding to promote the islands’ seafood in the face of challenging UK and export market conditions.

The cash award to Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) is from Scotland Food & Drink’s Regional Food Fund (RFF).

A total of 24 projects across the country are getting support to showcase Scotland’s rich larder.

Grants of up to £5,000 were available in the latest round. The sums are not huge, but for the Scottish seafood sector every penny invested in marketing is welcome right now.

Export markets have endured significant impacts from Covid-19 and Brexit, with the latter having left suppliers with a raft of new bureaucracy so sell into key markets such as France and Spain.

Market news on the home front is not too cheery either, with seafood consumption currently declining in the UK.

Fishing boat at sea as sun sets.
Scotland’s fishing industry faces major hurdles getting its produce to market.

The latest round of the RFF funding was launched in April this year to support food and drink projects, while also promoting the sector and aiding its recovery from the pandemic.

SFA will work with Taste of Shetland to build on its local seafood provenance scheme, launched in 2019.

The funding will be used to highlight where fish and shellfish can be bought in Shetland, carry out pop-up promotional events, and commission food education videos highlighting the benefits and uses of locally sourced seafood.

We really hope to whet the appetite of entrepreneurs to make more of the opportunities from the wonderful seafood caught and cultivated in our waters.”

Sheila Keith, Shetland Fishermen’s Association.

SFA executive officer Sheila Keith said: “The money will be used to promote Shetland’s seafood, specifically where it can be sourced by locals and visitors.

“It is the hope more of our fantastic fish and shellfish will appear in our shops, cafes, restaurants and as part of locals’ homemade meals.

“We really hope to whet the appetite of entrepreneurs to make more of the opportunities from the wonderful seafood caught and cultivated in our waters, particularly making links to food tourism.”

Seafood on plate
Diverse range of seafood is available from Shetland.

Shetland Food and Drink chairwoman Marian Armitage said: “We are pleased to continue to work with Shetland fishermen to promote the range of seafood caught around Shetland.

“It’s always fantastic to see Shetland’s seafood being showcased, given its low carbon footprint and nutritious qualities. There is such a diverse range of produce for visitors and locals to try.

“Fish and shellfish is worth around a third of Shetland’s economy and has a vital part to play in food security for the UK as a whole.”

Initiatives supported by the RFF range from food and drink festivals to food tourism collaboration and e-commerce.

Mairi Gougeon.
Mairi Gougeon.

Rural Affairs and Islands cabinet secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “This is the third round of funding provided under the Regional Food Fund and I am pleased to see the involvement of such a diverse range of projects.

“These collaborative projects will help showcase the incredible range of food and drink produced in Scotland.”

Fiona Richmond, head of regional food at industry-led body Scotland Food & Drink, said: “It is fantastic to support a further 24 collaborative food and drink projects with this latest round of funding from the Regional Food Fund.

“From the quality of applications we can see that there is a great deal of energy for and commitment to developing local food and drink initiatives, all of which play a vital role in the growth of the food, drink and tourism sectors countrywide.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]