Sustainability is the only way to go for north and north-east businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Scotland business

Sustainability is the only way to go for north and north-east businesses

By Ian Forsyth
August 30, 2022, 11:45 am
sustainable business
Net-zero targets are aimed at reducing or preferably eliminating harmful carbon emissions.

Human activity is leading to rapid changes to the global climate.

Extreme weather is becoming the new normal – everything from destructive wildfires to deadly heatwaves and droughts.

Environmental law organisation Earthjustice says: “Over the past century, massive increases in carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse-gas emissions have caused the temperature on our planet to rise.

“That spike in temperatures is fuelling climate disasters that will only get worse unless we take action. Experts warn that we are running out of time to dramatically cut pollution to avoid climate catastrophe.”

A firefighter fights the flames during a wildfire in north Portugal earlier this summer.

The journey to sustainability is said to date back to the 1800s and the start of the industrial revolution.

Coal was being burnt freely with no filters, and the air quality in industrial cities in Europe and America suffered badly.

Unconstrained by any environmental laws, the industry continued to generate more air and water pollution each year until, by the middle of the 20th Century, levels of pollution were jaw-dropping.

A view of Big Ben from Westminster Bridge in murky old London.

But that situation has changed in recent years, and the activities of businesses around the world and their impact on the planet are being scrutinised like never before.

Firms are increasingly having to pay more attention to public views or risk losing business.

One study found that 66% of consumers planned to make more sustainable or ethical purchases over the next six months. And 74% of customers said ethical corporate practices and values were an important reason to choose a brand.

Journey to net-zero

All around Scotland, firms are taking steps to transition towards net-zero, however, there is more work to be done for businesses to have greener processes and products.

Scottish Enterprise (SE) is supporting companies to reduce emissions, create net-zero plans and target sustainable commodities that, in turn, create a carbon net-zero economy.

According to the Office for National Statistics, only 23% of firms with 250-plus employees have a climate-change strategy in place.

And figures from the British Business Bank show only 9% of small and medium-sized enterprises in the UK are measuring their carbon footprint.

There are significant benefits from embracing sustainable business practices.”

Ian Carstairs, Scottish Enterprise.

SE regularly surveys companies it supports. It found businesses are choosing to become greener due to demand from consumers, as well as being able to attract staff and government support.

Ian Carstairs, sustainability team leader at the economic development agency, said: “At the most basic level, companies must comply with environmental legislation, and failure to do so means businesses run the risk of enforcement action and reputational damage.

“There are significant benefits from embracing sustainable business practices – from employee attraction and retention to winning new customers, as well as reducing costs through efficiency savings and building resilience against fluctuating energy prices.

‘Becoming more sustainable just makes business sense’

“Customers are also increasingly looking to brands to embody their own values – and that often includes those brands who demonstrate their products and operations are delivered in an environmentally-responsible way.

“For today’s economy and the sake of a future greener landscape, becoming more sustainable just makes business sense.

“Those who don’t embrace the transition risk being left behind.”

sustainable business
Ian Carstairs, sustainability team leader at Scottish Enterprise.

SE recently launched a new online tool for companies to analyse the impact of their operations on the environment to help them set net-zero targets, as well as identify opportunities to innovate or adapt.

The tool also looks at leadership and staff engagement on climate-change issues.

SE has supported a range of north-east projects with a net-zero focus. These range from hydrogen buses to the Energy Transition Zone, Global Underwater Hub, North East Adventure Tourism and Port of Aberdeen expansion, as well as P&J Live – the most-sustainable venue in the UK – which is powered by food and garden waste.

P&J Live in Aberdeen is powered by food and garden waste.

Mr Carstairs added: “Aberdeen and the north-east is very ambitious in its drive to net-zero.

“We’ve got stretching targets right across Scotland, and a strong support landscape to help businesses both address their own performance and develop the new, green technologies that will drive a just transition.

“However, we still have a long way to go and there are some businesses which are still to take their first steps on their net-zero journey.

“That is why Scottish Enterprise has developed a suite of support for businesses to decarbonise products, processes and services, as well as funding for green jobs and targeted initiatives.”

Two Aberdeen firms well along the road to net-zero

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland business

The Scottish Retail Consortium wants action to help save shops.
Scottish retailers seek help to put lid on cost crisis
1
The Glenmorangie Company has a string of sustainability projects on the go.
Solar farms, biogas and oysters are all part of whisky-makers' sustainability ambitions
1
Whisky drinkers are looking more closely at firms' green credentials when they purchase their tipple.
Trade body says whisky firms must 'go further and faster' to meet consumers' green…
1
Liz Cameron.
Liz Cameron: Scotland's economy cannot be put on hold
1
Post Thumbnail
Afghan refugee starts key role at Scottish fishing body
1
Post Thumbnail
New report says green jobs growth strongest in Scotland but skills gap threatens north-east…
1
CR0036099 Small business focus on Jimmy Buchan, of Peterhead fish seller Amity Fish .....see story Keith Findlay. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 02-06-2022`
Jimmy Buchan: energy costs will drive fish processors out of business
0
Masonry apprentices Callum Insch, left, and Jolyon Riley, working on a project at Braemar Castle for Keith firm Harper & Allan.
Survey shows continuing positive trend for Scottish apprenticeships
1
Plate of seafood.
Shetland fishers' small steps can help drive up sales of Scottish seafood
1
Diageo sold 21 million cases of Johnnie Walker during its latest full trading year.
Speyside and Brora distilleries at the heart of global whisky success
1

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0
The scene of the Stonehaven rail crash in August 2020.
Police investigation into Stonehaven rail crash submitted to Crown Office