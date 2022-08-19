Afghan refugee starts key role at Scottish fishing body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Scotland business

Afghan refugee starts key role at Scottish fishing body

By Keith Findlay
August 19, 2022, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) has hired an Afghan refugee to help fight its corner in a battle for sea space.

Fahim Hashimi moved to the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy last year and is also a graduate of the prestigious US Fulbright Scholar programme.

He joined the Aberdeen-based fishing industry body as a policy officer at the start of August and he and his family are in the process of relocating to the north-east.

Fahim Hashimi.

Announcing the appointment, SFF said Mr Hashimi would “work on the interface between fishing and offshore energy, both renewables and oil and gas”.

Fishers have maintained good relations with the oil and gas industry over many years.

But they face a major new threat from multiple planned wind farms offshore, creating a “spatial squeeze” in the North Sea.

The fear is they will be forced out of their traditional fishing grounds as more development takes place at sea.

Fishing and offshore wind – is there room in the seas around Scotland for both?

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “We are delighted to welcome Fahim to this new role.

“This will be an important role for us in the years ahead as fishing must secure its place through the energy transition, and we must ensure that our voice is heard.

“Fahim has very relevant skills and experience to bring to the role, and we are pleased he has chosen SFF as the organisation in which to start his new working life in the UK.”

Fishing must secure its place through the energy transition.”

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive, Scottish Fishermen’s Federation.

Mr Hashimi said: “I’m looking forward to helping SFF promote and protect its members’ interests through the energy transition in Scottish waters.

“While I have much to learn about the fishing industry, I have experience that is very transferable to this new role.

“I’m looking forward to meeting fishermen to learn about their industry and hear at first hand their concerns, as well as to working with regulators and other stakeholders to ensure that fishing’s interests are at the heart of offshore energy policy in Scotland.”

Educated in Kabul and Oklahoma

SFF’s new policy officer studied law and political science at Kabul University in Afghanistan before taking his masters in international studies at Oklahoma State University in the US under the Fulbright scholarship programme.

He is said to have extensive experience in extractive industries policy, law, planning, monitoring, evaluation and project management, both in private consultancy and in the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland business

Post Thumbnail
New report says green jobs growth strongest in Scotland but skills gap threatens north-east…
1
CR0036099 Small business focus on Jimmy Buchan, of Peterhead fish seller Amity Fish .....see story Keith Findlay. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 02-06-2022`
Jimmy Buchan: energy costs will drive fish processors out of business
0
Masonry apprentices Callum Insch, left, and Jolyon Riley, working on a project at Braemar Castle for Keith firm Harper & Allan.
Survey shows continuing positive trend for Scottish apprenticeships
1
Plate of seafood.
Shetland fishers' small steps can help drive up sales of Scottish seafood
1
Diageo sold 21 million cases of Johnnie Walker during its latest full trading year.
Speyside and Brora distilleries at the heart of global whisky success
1
Shepherd and Wedderburn
Law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn gives staff extra bonus after jump in profits
0
Behind the scenes at Diageo's Cardhu Distillery on Speyside.
Whisky-maker Diageo toasts big jump in sales
1
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Health entrepreneur Mike Eriksen seeks more acquisitions and international markets for fast growing Agilis Picture shows; Mike Eriksen, chief executive, Agilis Health. NA. Supplied by Agilis Health Date; 10/03/2022
Agilis Health seeks more acquisitions and international markets
0
Many holidaymakers have no idea how much it costs to use their mobile phone abroad.
Scots face holiday budget shock from roaming phone charges
1
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Geoff Aberdein and Fergus Mutch have formed a partnership True North, a new strategic advisory firm headquartered in Aberdeen supported 'ambassador' Martin Gilbert Picture shows; L to R ? Fergus Mutch and Geoff Aberdein, managing partners, True North (Scotland) Ltd, with Martin Gilbert, business ambassador, and Aileen Easton, chief corporate affairs adviser. Aberdeen. Supplied by Stuart Nicol Date; 16/04/2022 True North - Aberdeen. Business Launch Images. Picture Shows: Left to right, Fergus Mutch, Geoffrey Aberdein, Martin Gilbert, founder of Aberdeen Asset Management, and Aileen Easton, Sir Duncan Rice Library, Aberdeen University, Friday 16 April 2022. ©Stuart Nicol Photography, 2022
Political comms duo launch new firm in Aberdeen
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0