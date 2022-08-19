Afghan refugee starts key role at Scottish fishing body

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) has hired an Afghan refugee to help fight its corner in a battle for sea space.

Fahim Hashimi moved to the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy last year and is also a graduate of the prestigious US Fulbright Scholar programme.

He joined the Aberdeen-based fishing industry body as a policy officer at the start of August and he and his family are in the process of relocating to the north-east.

Announcing the appointment, SFF said Mr Hashimi would “work on the interface between fishing and offshore energy, both renewables and oil and gas”.

Fishers have maintained good relations with the oil and gas industry over many years.

But they face a major new threat from multiple planned wind farms offshore, creating a “spatial squeeze” in the North Sea.

The fear is they will be forced out of their traditional fishing grounds as more development takes place at sea.

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “We are delighted to welcome Fahim to this new role.

“This will be an important role for us in the years ahead as fishing must secure its place through the energy transition, and we must ensure that our voice is heard.

“Fahim has very relevant skills and experience to bring to the role, and we are pleased he has chosen SFF as the organisation in which to start his new working life in the UK.”

Mr Hashimi said: “I’m looking forward to helping SFF promote and protect its members’ interests through the energy transition in Scottish waters.

“While I have much to learn about the fishing industry, I have experience that is very transferable to this new role.

“I’m looking forward to meeting fishermen to learn about their industry and hear at first hand their concerns, as well as to working with regulators and other stakeholders to ensure that fishing’s interests are at the heart of offshore energy policy in Scotland.”

Educated in Kabul and Oklahoma

SFF’s new policy officer studied law and political science at Kabul University in Afghanistan before taking his masters in international studies at Oklahoma State University in the US under the Fulbright scholarship programme.

He is said to have extensive experience in extractive industries policy, law, planning, monitoring, evaluation and project management, both in private consultancy and in the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan.