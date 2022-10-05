David King: Must UK sales of Scotch continue to suffer from mum and dad factor? 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David King: Must UK sales of Scotch continue to suffer from mum and dad factor? 

By David King
October 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Gordon & MacPhail sales director David King.
David King highlights a multi-generational stumbling block to UK sales of Scotland's national drink.

The first and longest lasting trend of recent years is that consumers are drinking “less but better”.

This is great news for Scotch whisky as it is positioned and recognised globally as a sophisticated, premium choice for those who appreciate a product with heritage and quality at its heart.

As economies develop there is a need to consume imported products of all kinds.

But Scotch whisky typically takes advantage of the shift from domestically produced alcohol to higher quality imported products and the cachet that gives to the consumer.

Whisky glass.
Drinking less but better.

Even within the Scotch category we have seen premiumisation on levels never seen before.

It is now quite common to see bottles of whisky sell for many thousands of pounds and we don’t expect this to change.

So, why is that happening and who is buying this whisky?

Single malt Scotch in particular is relatively scarce in a global context. It is also very highly regarded for its quality due to the strict rules that are upheld by the Scotch Whisky Association.

David King, Gordon & MacPhail.

So, from a global perspective, this is a relatively rare drink and provides great confidence to drinkers, collectors and investors.

Yes, you read it correctly, many people now invest in Scotch whisky.

The returns that have been and continue to be delivered frequently outperform traditional investments.

Like all investments, nothing is guaranteed but at least if it does not work out you have a delicious whisky to share with friends and family or to quietly enjoy on your own by the fire.

If it’s not earning you money, you can still enjoy your whisky by the fire.

So how is Scotch standing up against all of the other nations that are now producing whisky or whiskey?

There have been remarkable advances in the spirit, both in terms of geography and quality.

It is said imitation is the most sincere form of flattery and it would appear this is definitely the case for our national drink.

A quintessentially Scottish drink.

I have tasted products from all over the globe, from Taiwan to Australia and from Sweden to Japan – and that’s before tasting the drinks from America and Canada.

Truthfully, there are some great products out there, but I believe that keeps Scotch on its toes, to keep improving and not rest on what we have.

Nobody likes to lose a competition and certainly not to a foreign competitor.

US product trumping Scotch in UK

So what of the domestic market? How do we value our national product?

Well, not very well as it goes, the biggest selling whisky or whiskey in the UK is American (Jack Daniels, according to international data & insight consultancy CGA) and mostly consumed with cola.

Gin or even rum continues to prove popular with the UK consumer, especially with a mixer, but whisky not so much.

Whisky stills.
May we be about to rediscover Scotland’s national drink?

The drink industry storybook will tell you the consumer never drinks what their mum or dad drank.

These days, that means vodka and Scotch have not been the choice of spirit since the 1970s – yes, 50 years ago.

What’s not to like?

So, could we about to rediscover Scotland’s national drink?

This may even be in a new way, perhaps as they serve it in Japan as a highball or in a delicious cocktail, such as an Old Fashioned or Rob Roy.

The fundamentals are there for all to see – high quality, full of flavour, flexible to use and tremendous value. What’s not to like?

David King is sales director at Elgin-based whisky bottler and distiller Gordon & MacPhail.

