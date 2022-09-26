North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal

By Keith Findlay
September 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 11:54 am
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
Balhousie Care Group has been sold to an international healthcare firm in a multimillion-pound deal.

The company’s 25 care homes include three in Aberdeenshire: Alastrean, in Tarland; and two close to each other in Huntly – Balhousie Huntly and Balhousie Milton Mews.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Tony Banks had 100% ownership of the business and will retain a minority stake following the undisclosed investment by international healthcare group AcalisCare.

Near £50m-a-year business

Perth-based Balhousie was started by Mr Banks 30 years ago with the purchase of a care home in Kirriemuir.

It now has about 1,400 employees and nearly 1,000 residents in 26 care facilities, across six regions of Scotland.

The holding company reported pre-tax profits of £8.3 million and turnover of £47.6m for the year to September 2021.

Covid controversy

Balhousie hit the headlines earlier this year when it revealed a “no Covid jab, no job” policy for new recruits.

The firm had previously attributed 41 deaths in its care homes to the coronavirus.

Announcing his exit from the business, Mr Banks said: “I am extremely proud of what the group and the brand has become, which is a highly respected player in the care sector.

“It was hugely important to me that any investment partner we worked with shared Balhousie’s values and aspirations, and I believe AcalisCare does.”

Care home entrepreneur Tony Banks.

He added: “This is the start of an exciting new growth and investment phase for the business, for our staff and for residents.

“It will ensure the Balhousie brand grows even stronger over the next 30 years.”

Balhousie recently announced plans to spend £10m on its homes.

The group was once named as the fastest-growing business in Scotland.

Owner described part of Liverpool as ‘like Beirut’

Television viewers got a glimpse of Mr Banks’s philanthropic side during an episode of Channel 4’s The Secret Millionaire, in which he handed over more than £70,000 to deserving causes after spending a week undercover in one of Liverpool’s poorest areas.

Balhousie’s entire workforce were given lottery tickets to mark his appearance on the show.

Mr Banks later described the problem estate in Liverpool as “like Beirut”, but he is no stranger to danger. He is a former paratrooper and served in the Falklands during the 1982 conflict with Argentina.

Balhousie Alastrean Care Home in Tarland.

AcalisCare has almost two decades of international experience in operating and developing care homes in Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay and Turkey.

Lieven Baten, a partner in AcalisCare, is the new chairman of Balhousie Care Group.

He said: “Balhousie Care is a natural fit for us. This deal gives us an important foothold in Scotland.

“Balhousie brings innovation and excitement to Scotland’s care sector. We see huge potential to grow and expand the services under the Balhousie brand.”

