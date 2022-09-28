Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Scotland business

Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade

By Keith Findlay
September 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Scotmid's boss says the retailer is trying to avoid passing on fast-rising costs - but for how long can it avoid doing so?
Scotmid's boss says the retailer is trying to avoid passing on fast-rising costs - but for how long can it avoid doing so?

Scotland’s largest independent co-operative is feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis as customers rein in their spending.

Sales at Scotmid in the 26 weeks to July 30 were down by £4.8 million, year-on-year, to £204.2m.

Chief executive John Brodie told The Press and Journal a “perfect storm” of economic woes was hurting the business.

And he called for a shopper voucher scheme to boost retailers.

There has been a complete lack of certainty and stability in recent months.”

John Brodie, chief executive, Scotmid.

A£145m economic stimulus scheme in Northern Ireland saw every adult get £100 to spend on high streets.

Mr Brodie said it was time to introduce a similar scheme on this side of the Irish Sea.

“That would be very helpful,” he said, adding it would mitigate the “lowest level of consumer confidence in recent times”.

Restoring that confidence and stability in the economy top his wish list for getting food retailing back to pre-pandemic levels of trade.

Scotmid chief executive John Brodie.

Scotmid’s customers are trading down, choosing far more own label products instead of more expensive brand names, he said.

The business is also among many grappling with a cost crisis as their own bills rocket, he said.

Scotmid’s energy bills for the first six months were up by a “seven-figure sum”, compared with a year ago, meaning it forked out more than £1m extra year-on-year.

Two crises at once

Mr Brodie said the retailer, like many others, was facing two crises – the cost-of-living impact from people sending less and the cost-of-doing-business hit to the bottom line.

He added: “More than anything, we need some economic stability so we can plan and know where we are.

“There has been a complete lack of certainty and stability in recent months.

“Food retailing has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, but business rates have and energy costs have increased substantially.

“We anticipated a fall (in trade) at the time of our year-end results.

“We expected things would be challenging, with inflation coming through.

“But that challenge is proving even greater than we had anticipated.”

Scotmid’s customers are trading down.

A big rise in energy bills, other inflationary pressures, weak consumer confidence and the ongoing economic impacts of Covid and war in Ukraine all add up to a “prefect storm” for retailers in 2022, the Scotmid boss said.

He also said Scotmid was trying not to pass on its higher costs to customers but this was difficult to sustain

Scotmid’s businesses include Scotmid Co-operative food stores, Lakes and Dales Co-operative food shops, Semichem health and beauty outlets, funeral directors, post offices and a property division.

The group employs about 5,000 people in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England across nearly 350 retail outlets.

Balance sheet still ‘strong’

First half trading profits came in at £1.1m, down from £1.9m a year earlier, while the pre-tax surplus more than halved to £727,000, as the economic climate turned sour.

Mr Brodie said: “We have responded proactively by bearing down on controllable cost areas, maximising sales opportunities and investing for the long term, underpinned by a strong balance sheet.”

Scotmid reduced net debt to £16.9m, from £24.3m, during the year to July 30. The net asset position also improved over the period, to £113,4m from £104.4m previously.

Scotmid’s businesses include the Semichem health and beauty chain.

Mr Brodie highlighted continued investment in the business, as well as financial and other support to charities and local community groups.

Scotmid reported a Covid recovery period trading improvement at Semichem.

But this was offset by a weaker-than-expected recovery in high street footfall due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Scotmid’s property business continued to grow rental income, thanks to ongoing investment and divestments.

The group’s funerals business conducted fewer funerals but was “able to provide a wider range of services”, Scotmid said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland business

3D model of Scottish fish farm.
Shetland fish farm chosen as first test bed for virtual reality
0
AG Barr chief executive Roger White.
Irn-Bru boss defends 'laudable' sugar tax policy amid talk of UK Government U-turn
1
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multi-million pound deal
1
Business as usual at the UK's only remaining aluminium smelter, in Lochaber.
Lochaber smelter's owner defends economic contribution to Scotland
1
Cononish gold mine in Argyll.
Lower production forecast hits shares of Scottish gold miner
1
Morrison Construction's projects include the new Countesswells School taking shape in Aberdeen.
Whisky industry and Aberdeen schools part of Morrison Construction's 'robust' pipeline
1
While many people's attention is firmly focused on the history unfolding after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, businesses' problems have not gone away.
David Richardson: Now is not the time to gamble on north firms' survival
1
To go with story by Allister Thomas. Shipping column January EV Picture shows; The first renderings of the Scottish-led HYSEAS III project, which aims to build Europe?s first sea-going ferry powered by hydrogen fuel cells. -. Supplied by CMAL Date; Unknown; d15e905b-5471-466f-9f09-bb0a99752d3b
Hydrogen planes, trains and automobiles - when will it happen in north and north-east…
0
sustainable business
Sustainability is the only way to go for north and north-east businesses
1
The Scottish Retail Consortium wants action to help save shops.
Scottish retailers seek help to put lid on cost crisis
1

More from Press and Journal

findhorn festival
Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with over 7,000 attendees already
0
Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Natalie Carnegie (Specialist Nurse, OPAT - light blue tunic), Carol Spence, and Fiona Elliot (Senior Charge Nurse, OPAT - navy tunic)
New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
0
Moray Council could open some of its buildings to people unable to heat their homes this winter.
Moray Council buildings could offer warm welcome to folk facing fuel poverty
0
Christina Mackenzie was on a training ride at the time. Photo: Cruse Scotland
Stornoway world record holder cyclist in hospital after being hit by car while on…
0
Post Thumbnail
Even bangers not safe from rural thieves, farmers warned
0

Editor's Picks