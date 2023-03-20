Whisky tax: A commitment was made and it should be honoured, says Billy Walker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Scotland business

Whisky tax: A commitment was made and it should be honoured, says Billy Walker

By Billy Walker
March 20, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 20, 2023, 8:35 am
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.

Duty on whisky will increase by 10.1% from August. Industry veteran Billy Walker says it marks the death of a UK Government commitment to support Scotland’s national drink.

“All politics is local” the saying goes, and this is particularly true of the north and its whisky industry.

When a commitment is made it is kept. That is the way it has been for centuries, generation after generation.

Government pledge

So, when the UK government visited a Speyside distillery in 2019 and declared it would “ensure our tax system is supporting Scottish whisky”, distillers including myself took ministers at their word.

But that commitment died with last week’s Spring Budget.

I’ve worked in the whisky industry for more than 50 years. You would be hard-pressed to find something I haven’t experienced over those five decades – first as a master blender, then working to breathe new life back into old distilleries and now master distiller at The Glenallachie.

An 18-year-old expression of The GlenAllachie single malt. Image: Beeline PR

You have to go back to 1981 to find a larger tax increase than the one imposed on the industry last week.

10.1% increase

The 10.1% increase for whisky increases the tax burden on the average priced bottle of Scotch in the UK market to 75%.

Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury.

Obviously, that leaves precious little for businesses like mine to support our workforce through good, well-paid jobs, invest in the local community and our supply chain, pay our energy bills – which is harder than it used to be – and get our product to market.

You have to go back to 1981 to find a larger tax increase than the one imposed on the industry last week.”

The more tax that is levied on the sector the less able we are to support growth across the economy.

Whisky should, of course, be taxed. We have just about got used to it now, nearly 400 years after the first taxes on the industry were introduced.

But what we want is fair tax, and that is what was promised. Last week’s Spring Budget has made the situation worse for the industry.

Image: Shutterstock

A pint of beer or cider in a pub will get a tax break, so why not a dram of whisky?

Under the chancellor’s current plan, walk into a pub from August and order a pint of beer the duty, and the tax will be 32% lower than on the dram I’m enjoying next to you.

For a pint of cider, if that’s your thing, the duty applied is 68% less.

In both these cases, the alcohol content of the whisky is lower but the tax is much higher. This is not a system which supports Scotch whisky.

I’ll be there to remind the UK Government of the pledge it made.”

But the industry still expects support. A commitment was made and it should be honoured.

The Scotch Whisky Association, which has long campaigned for fairer taxes for our national drink, has asked the chancellor for an urgent meeting to discuss how the commitment will be kept.

If and when that meeting takes place, I’ll be there to remind the UK Government of the pledge it made.

All politics is local and our memories are long.

Billy Walker is managing director and master blender at The GlenAllachie Distillery, on Speyside.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland business

"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
One in seven Scots living on the breadline as cost-of-living crisis bites
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Fishers urge Holyrood to rethink 'catastrophic' plans for HPMAs
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy 'excellence' awards
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Investors swoop for seven north and north-east hotels
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Great Glen Distillery shortlisted for two start up awards
: Left to right: Adam Maitland (co-owner of Hutcheon Mearns), Iain Landsman (founder of Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate), Craig Hutcheon (co-owner of Hutcheon Mearns).
New commercial real estate business launches in Scotland
Piles of coins in front of a Scottish Saltire
Scotland ended year with a GDP whimper
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Springfield boss Innes Smith reveals what he would say to next first minister if…
Business men shaking hands on a deal at a solar farm.
Oiling the wheels of Net Zero: recent M&A deals and trends
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Business owners fear bottle return scheme could 'destroy' firms

Most Read

1
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: Dons are bringing out the best in humble Duk
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Curling: Rebecca Morrison says Scotland must 'come out firing' on Tuesday to kickstart World…
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Aberdeen theatre group to take 'bizarre' production to National Theatre Connections Festival
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
'I just want to know they are safe': Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
"Three-quarters of the price you pay is collected in duty and VAT by the Treasury" - Billy Walker.
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented