New documents show unusually long gap in Rosebank approval process

Energy minister Graham Stuart says it was vital to make sure it passed 'muster'.

By Allister Thomas and Matthew Perry
An Equinor worker offshore and Energy Minister Graham Stuart.
An Equinor worker offshore and Energy Minister Graham Stuart. Image: DCT Media

Newly published documents show Rosebank had a three-month wait for approval from the UK North Sea’s watchdog after its environmental counterpart gave the go-ahead.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which has final sign-off, was told on June 16 that environmental regulator Opred and the UK energy secretary had granted consent.

Approval for the Equinor-operated west of Shetland oilfield was announced by NSTA yesterday, three months later.

Mind the gap – other projects were not on North Sea watchdog’s desk so long

This is compared with a gap of around two weeks between Opred and the NSTA for other recent projects to get the go-ahead, like Harbour Energy’s Talbot and Neo Energy’s Affleck developments.

NSTA does not comment on individual cases but, in general terms, said: “Every project is unique and assessed on its own merits.

“The time taken to reach a decision is dependent on a project’s characteristics.”

Floating production storage and offloading vessel Petrojarl Knarr.
Floating production storage and offloading vessel Petrojarl Knarr, which will be used on Rosebank. Image: Petrojarl/Teekay

Documents, including the energy secretary’s decision to grant Rosebank approval, on June 8, were not published until today – a break from usual process on regulatory approvals for oil and gas projects.

Rosebank’s decision was  for months believed to be “imminent” and at one point it was thought it would happen before summer.

It takes time to do it properly.”

Graham Stuart, energy minister

Asked yesterday about the timeline to Rosebank being approved, Energy Minister Graham Stuart said it was about ensuring “very high” standards are met.

He added: “It’s been extremely thorough. We have net-zero as a duty the regulators follow within their systems. They go through comprehensive environmental assessments. They do public consultation; they make sure that any projects that pass in UK waters meet very high environmental standards, protecting marine life and the like.

“So, it takes time to do it properly.

“We’ve already got those trying to suggest they might take legal action against this decision and that’s why the regulators and others involved have been extremely thorough in their efforts to make sure this is a decision which should pass muster, regardless of the investigation for which it is subject.”

Arne Gurtner, UK senior vice president at Equinor, was also asked about timelines for Rosebank’s approval.

He said: “It is the regulator’s prerogative to issue that and, of course, we have been working hard to comply with the regulations and guidelines of a very mature regulatory system in the UK and regulatory bodies.”

Legal challenge to Rosebank

Climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg joined protestors in London in July in a stand against Rosebank.

Campaign groups including Uplift have vowed to deliver a legal challenge to the decision to approve Rosebank.

Uplift said the approval decision was incompatible with the UK’s climate targets and argued regulators have failed to assess the environmental impacts.

Meanwhile. broadcaster and conservationist Chhris Packham has attacked the government over its decision, saying the UK should be investing in renewables instead.

The Opred documents published today say Rosebank will have “no significant effects on the environment”.

