North and north-east ports part of ambitious new Scottish group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Scotland business

North and north-east ports part of ambitious new Scottish group

The Scottish ports alliance has been formed to seize offshore wind energy opportunities.

By Keith Findlay
Offshore wind turbines like this one are seen as a potential Scottish supply chain bonanza.
Offshore wind turbines like this one are seen as a potential Scottish supply chain bonanza. Image: Hannah Lawson

Leading ports including Aberdeen, Inverness and Lerwick have teamed up to form a new group to make more of emerging opportunities in offshore wind.

Their Scottish Offshore Wind Ports Alliance (Sowpa) boasts supply chain expertise across manufacturing and fabrication through to marshalling, assembly, and operations and maintenance.

By working together, the ports aim to tackle “common and complex industry challenges through knowledge sharing and collaboration”.

Aberdeen South Harbour
Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Port of Aberdeen

A spokesperson for Sowpa added: “Collectively, this will improve regional competitiveness and enhance the value proposition in support of ScotWind, Intog (Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas) and all future offshore wind leasing rounds in the UK.”

Which ports are involved?

The founding members of Sowpa are:

  • Kishorn Port
  • Port of Nigg
  • Lerwick Harbour
  • Ardersier Port
  • Orkney Future Ports – Orkney Harbour Authority
  • Port of Cromarty Firth
  • Stornoway Port
  • Port of Montrose
  • Port of Aberdeen
  • Fraserburgh Harbour
  • Port of Inverness
  • Peterhead Port Authority
  • Scrabster Harbour
Port of Inverness.
Port of Inverness. Inverness. Image: Port of Inverness

‘Critical enabling role’

Iain Sinclair, executive director at Global Energy Group, which owns and operates Port of Nigg, said: “Ports have a critical enabling role in the industrialisation and deployment of offshore wind in the UK.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates that ports are motivated to take the initiative, work proactively and diligently together, and align with the whole offshore wind ecosystem to maximise the localisation of the supply chain requirements.”

Port of Nigg
Port of Nigg. Image: Port of Nigg.

He continued: “Sowpa’s collective capability, knowledge and expertise is a world-leading value proposition.

“We have a willingness and appetite to enhance our competitiveness, address supply chain challenges and deliver against Scotland and the UK’s offshore wind ambitions.”

Lerwick Harbour
Lerwick Harbour. Image: Lerwick Port Authority

Sowpa ports will work together to support the delivery of recommendations in recent industry reports from the Offshore Wind Industry Council, Offshore Wind Growth Partnership and Industrial Growth Partnership.

Each of these reports highlighted the key role of ports infrastructure in delivering Scottish and UK-wide offshore wind ambitions and industrial growth.

Huge offshore wind pipeline

Nearly 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity is planned over the next 10 years through the ScotWind leasing round alone.

This will put substantial pressure on existing port capacity.

Mr Sinclair added: “The ports recognise the scale of the potential opportunity on the horizon and are making significant investments aimed at delivering optimised port infrastructure solutions for offshore wind.

Iain Sinclair of Global Energy Group.
Iain Sinclair of Global Energy Group.

“We can and want to do more, and this is best achieved by aligning the required enabling infrastructure with industry needs.

“The crucial role of Scotland’s green freeports also cannot be understated.

“They will be essential in attracting inward investment and paving the way for new supply chain opportunities, which will have a catalytic effect on the pace of deployment.”

Ardersier Port
Ardersier Port. Image: Ardersier Port

Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack said: “The global opportunity in offshore wind is huge. Alongside attracting investment to Scotland, this alliance will give us the ability to share experiences.

“We’ve already seen multi-millions of pounds in private sector investment go towards creating world-class facilities which will provide the cornerstone to industrial growth zones in and around our ports for decades to come.”

Claire Mack, chief executive of Scottish Renewables
Claire Mack, chief executive of Scottish Renewables. Image: Scottish Renewables

Climate Action Minister Gillian Martin said: “Scotland’s ports are crucial in helping unlock our huge offshore wind potential.

“Private investment, stimulated by up to £500 million of Scottish Government backing over the next five years, will be critical to the continued growth of the sector.

Peterhead Port
Peterhead Port. Image: Peterhead Port Authority

“Partners across the sector and wider supply chain have already shown a strong appetite to take a strategic and collaborative approach to delivering investment in ports, manufacturing and fabrication.

“Establishment of the Offshore Wind Ports Alliance will ensure that, collectively, our world-leading infrastructure facilities are optimised to deliver our offshore renewables revolution.”

More from Scotland business

Former managing director of Gordon and MacPhail, Ian Urquhart.
'Ever a proud Elgin loon': Tributes to Ian Urquhart of whisky giants Gordon and…
How the new distillery will look on completion.
The Cabrach Distillery on track for summer opening
Business person planning their start-up finances using a tablet.
Start-up finance: key things to think about when launching
The Kincardine floating wind farm off the north-east coast. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
Jobs boost nears as Cromarty port in line for share of £160m
A power line is planned from Caithness to Beauly
Walk out protest as SSEN and community at odds over size of planned substation
Sean Westwood, Mattioli Woods, speaking during The cHeRries Conference 2023.
The cHeRries Conference returns to Aberdeen
Business person walking up stairs in modern office.
Scottish Enterprise urges businesses to embrace change and innovation
Grant Thornton sign outside the head office building in Toronto, Canada.
Grant Thornton toasts 'strong' deals year across offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow
Workshop pic from pipeline engineering specialist Stats Group.
Major north-east deals part of another busy year for BGF
A little less idealism and a little more reason around energy policy is long overdue, writes Chris Deerin.
Chris Deerin: Labour and the SNP believe North Sea oil is a headache which…

Conversation