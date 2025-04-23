Top 5 Reasons to apply for a job at Walker’s Shortbread in Aberlour or Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top 5 Reasons to apply for a job at Walker’s Shortbread in Aberlour or Elgin

Learn more and apply today.

In partnership with Walker’s Shortbread
Hands lifting boxes of Walker's Shortbread Ltd
Be part of the team built on community and help produce Scotland's finest.

We all know and love the familiar crunch of a delicious piece of shortbread. It’s a family favourite for all ages, the perfect accompaniment to a cup of tea or coffee, and a mouth-watering pick-me-up that can be enjoyed any time of day.

Walker’s Shortbread is a Scottish brand with over a hundred years of creating and baking the world’s favourite shortbread. So, why not join the team of this prestigious brand?

Whether you’re looking for your first job, a career change, or a reliable and rewarding role close to home, working at Walker’s Shortbread in Aberlour or Elgin could be the perfect opportunity. With roles available as Production Operatives or Packing Operatives, there’s something for everyone and no experience required.

1. Be part of a proud Scottish tradition

Walker’s Shortbread is a globally recognised brand, but its heart remains firmly in the Highlands. By joining the team, you’re becoming part of a company that has proudly represented “Scotland at its finest” for over 100 years. You’re not just making shortbread; you’re helping create a product loved by millions around the world.

Be a part of a Scottish tradition at Walker’s Shortbread.

2. No experience? No problem!

If you’re just starting out in your career or looking to make a pivot, you don’t need prior experience to join the Walker’s team. Factory manager Richard said: “As of 2015, I was offered the opportunity to train towards a Factory Managers position. This has expanded my responsibilities across both our production sites situated in Aberlour and Elgin.

“Currently this role allows me to train with and relieve some of our existing factory managers allowing me flexibility across several departments. Throughout my continual progression at Walker’s I have received training courses facilitated internally as well as externally in the following areas: REHIS Elementary food hygiene, Intermediate HACCP and stepping up to management.”

Just like Richard, you’ll be given the chance to learn and grow while working at Walker’s. And when starting a new position, full training is provided to ensure you feel confident and prepared, whether you’re working solo as a Production Operative or part of a busy team as a Packing Operative.

3. Choose a role that suits your skills

Choose a role that suits your skills at Walker’s Shortbread.

There are two main roles available—each with its own unique strengths:

  • Production Operative: Ideal if you enjoy independent or small-team work, have strong attention to detail, and like hands-on tasks like working with raw materials and ovens. Good numeracy skills are helpful for completing checks and paperwork throughout your shift.
  • Packing Operative: Perfect for team players who enjoy fast-paced environments. You’ll work alongside others on a conveyor system, packing shortbread to high standards using your hand-eye coordination.

4. Flexible hours to fit your life

Walker’s offers a range of shift patterns to suit different lifestyles.

Production shifts:

  • Morning: 5:00am–1:30pm (Mon–Thurs) / 5:00am–11:30am (Fri)
  • Afternoon: 12:30pm–9:00pm (Mon–Thurs) / 11:30am–6:30pm (Fri)

Packing shifts (ages 16+):

  • Morning: 6:00am–2:30pm (Mon–Thurs) / 6:00am–12:30pm (Fri)
  • Afternoon: 2:30pm–8:30pm (Mon–Thurs) / 12:30pm–6:30pm (Fri)

There’s a shift pattern that will work for you whether you’re studying, raising a family, or just looking for a better work-life balance.

5. Join a supportive, friendly team

Join a supportive and friendly team at Walker’s.

Walker’s Shortbread is more than just a workplace; it’s a community. Trainee packing specialist James said: “I got to see that there are many different departments and areas all working together to try make the best product they can. Before working at Walker’s, I thought it was just a place where you work on a factory line and pack shortbread all day but there are many more opportunities that can be explored where your knowledge can be widened.

“The people I work with are very knowledgeable and are always willing to take the time to explain any questions I have. It is unusual that two days are exactly the same; plus, there are chances to taste the shortbread!”

You’ll be joining a supportive environment where teamwork, quality, and pride in what you do are all part of the recipe. Whether you’re new to the job or a seasoned pro, everyone works together to keep the ovens warm and the shortbread flowing.

Ready to join Scotland at its finest?

Opportunities are open now at Walker’s Shortbread in Aberlour and Elgin. If you’re dependable, motivated, and ready to be part of a truly iconic brand, apply today and start your next chapter with a company that’s as sweet as the shortbread it bakes.

Learn more about the current vacancies at Walker’s Shortbread and apply today.

