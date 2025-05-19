‘Horror show’ trade deal for Scots fishing fleet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Scotland business

‘Horror show’ trade deal for Scots fishing fleet

Industry chiefs say they feel betrayed yet again.

By Keith Findlay
Scottish White Fish Producers' Association chief executive Mike Park.
Scottish White Fish Producers' Association chief executive Mike Park. Image: Emma Speirs

North-east fishing chief Mike Park and his industry peers have angrily branded PM Sir Keir Starmer’s trade deal with the EU as an “utter betrayal”.

EU boats will have had their current level of access to key UK fishing grounds extended for a further 12 years.

Details of the trade pact struck between prime minister Sir Keir and EU counterparts emerged earlier today.

The UK Government has claimed it will protect British fishing access, rights and areas.

There is no increase in the amount of fish EU vessels can catch in UK waters, it said.

Ministers insist trade deal will deliver ‘stability and certainty’

According to the government, this provides “stability and certainty” for the sector.

But Scottish fishing chiefs are outraged by the package agreed with Brussels.

They see it as another blow to the Scottish sector after two-previous major let-downs.

The UK’s controversial entry into the European Economic Community in 1973 ushered in the much-despised Common Fisheries Policy.

And the Brexit trade deal negotiated by former PM Boris Johnson was a big disappointment for the industry.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal went down badly with the fishing industry. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Mike Park, Stonehaven-based chief executive of the Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association, said: “It’s an utter betrayal of the fishing industry for the third time.

“Whereas the (EU) exit deal was significantly worse than expected, the mechanisms through which the industry could renegotiate has now also been removed.”

New deal ‘far worse than Boris Johnson’s botched Brexit agreement’

Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “This deal is a horror show for Scottish fishermen, far worse than Boris Johnson’s botched Brexit agreement.

““It is clear Sir Keir Starmer made the whole deal on the backs of our fishermen and coastal communities, granting EU vessels 12 years of continuous access to UK waters at the last minute in order secure other objectives.”

Fish landings at Peterhead.
Fish landings at Peterhead. Image: Marine stewardship Council

Ms Macdonald added: “This highlights the total indifference of the British political establishment to the interests of our fishing sector, with Sir Keir becoming the third prime minister after Edward Heath and Johnson to betray the industry.

“Any attempt by either the UK or EU to portray the new deal as a continuation of existing arrangements would be a lie.

“The Trade and Co-operation Agreement (Brexit deal) paved the way for annual access negotiations from 2026.

Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Elspeth MacDonald
Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth MacDonald. Image: DC Thomson

“At the weekend, Sir Keir said the deal would be measured against how much it would improve job prospects and allow our communities to flourish.

“Giving away a national asset such as our rich and healthy fishing grounds for no discernible benefit not only fails both of these tests, but is a disgrace that will ensure the enmity of this proud industry for many years to come.”

What else is in the deal for fishers

The government pledged to “back coastal communities” by investing £360 million in new technology and equipment to modernise the UK fleet, training to help upskill the workforce, and funding to support tourism and boost seafood exports.

As part of the deal, new SPS measures will make it easier for food and drink to be imported and exported by slashing costs and red tape.

What have politicians said about it?

Sir Keir hailed the agreement as “good for jobs, good for bills, and good for our borders”.

But Gordon and Buchan Conservative MP Harriet Cross branded it “Starmer’s surrender”.

She called it “one of the biggest acts of betrayal that our fishing industry has seen in Scotland”.

Harriet Cross MP.
Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Ms Cross added: “Our fishermen have been used as a pawn by Keir Starmer, which will result in catastrophic consequences for our coastal communities.

“This is a complete abandonment of our fishing fleets, when the industry should be benefiting from the opportunities presented by leaving the EU and the Common Fisheries Policy.”

North Isles MP says Scots fishers are stuck with lingering ‘stench’ of Brexit

Meanwhile, Orkney and Shetland Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael called the deal “deeply disappointing”.

He added: ” Fishermen were hoping for a reset after the incompetence of the previous Tory government in protecting fishing interests.

Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael.
Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael.

“Instead, it seems that the stench of Boris Johnson’s bungled 2020 deal will linger over us for a generation.

“If there is a silver lining for fishermen it will be in easements for trade and stability for key export markets – but that is still far from the ‘sea of opportunity’ that was promised in the past.”

