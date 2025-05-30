Why this summer may be the perfect time to apply for a new job at Walker’s

We all know and love the familiar crunch of a delicious piece of shortbread. It’s a family favourite for all ages, the perfect accompaniment to a cup of tea or coffee, and a mouth-watering pick-me-up that can be enjoyed any time of day.

Walker’s Shortbread is a Scottish brand with over a hundred years of creating and baking the world’s favourite shortbread. So, why not join the team of this prestigious brand?

Whether you’re looking for your first job, a career change, or a reliable and rewarding role close to home, working at Walker’s Shortbread in Aberlour or Elgin could be the perfect opportunity. With roles available as Production Operatives or Packing Operatives, there’s something for everyone and no experience required.

1. Be part of a proud Scottish tradition

Walker’s Shortbread is a globally recognised brand, but its heart remains firmly in the Highlands. By joining the team, you’re becoming part of a company that has proudly represented “Scotland at its finest” for over 100 years. You’re not just making shortbread; you’re helping create a product loved by millions around the world.

2. No experience? No problem!

If you’re just starting out in your career or looking to make a pivot, you don’t need prior experience to join the Walker’s team. Factory manager Richard said: “As of 2015, I was offered the opportunity to train towards a Factory Managers position. This has expanded my responsibilities across both our production sites situated in Aberlour and Elgin.

“Currently this role allows me to train with and relieve some of our existing factory managers allowing me flexibility across several departments. Throughout my continual progression at Walker’s I have received training courses facilitated internally as well as externally in the following areas: REHIS Elementary food hygiene, Intermediate HACCP and stepping up to management.”

Just like Richard, you’ll be given the chance to learn and grow while working at Walker’s. And when starting a new position, full training is provided to ensure you feel confident and prepared, whether you’re working solo as a Production Operative or part of a busy team as a Packing Operative.

3. Choose a role that suits your skills

There are two main roles available—each with its own unique strengths:

Production Operative : Ideal if you enjoy independent or small-team work, have strong attention to detail, and like hands-on tasks like working with raw materials and ovens. Good numeracy skills are helpful for completing checks and paperwork throughout your shift.

: Ideal if you enjoy independent or small-team work, have strong attention to detail, and like hands-on tasks like working with raw materials and ovens. Good numeracy skills are helpful for completing checks and paperwork throughout your shift. Packing Operative: Perfect for team players who enjoy fast-paced environments. You’ll work alongside others on a conveyor system, packing shortbread to high standards using your hand-eye coordination.

4. Flexible hours to fit your life

Walker’s offers a range of shift patterns to suit different lifestyles.

Production shifts:

Morning: 5:00am–1:30pm (Mon–Thurs) / 5:00am–11:30am (Fri)

Afternoon: 12:30pm–9:00pm (Mon–Thurs) / 11:30am–6:30pm (Fri)

Packing shifts (ages 16+):

Morning: 6:00am–2:30pm (Mon–Thurs) / 6:00am–12:30pm (Fri)

Afternoon: 2:30pm–8:30pm (Mon–Thurs) / 12:30pm–6:30pm (Fri)

There’s a shift pattern that will work for you whether you’re studying, raising a family, or just looking for a better work-life balance.

5. Join a supportive, friendly team

Walker’s Shortbread is more than just a workplace; it’s a community. Trainee packing specialist James said: “I got to see that there are many different departments and areas all working together to try make the best product they can. Before working at Walker’s, I thought it was just a place where you work on a factory line and pack shortbread all day but there are many more opportunities that can be explored where your knowledge can be widened.

“The people I work with are very knowledgeable and are always willing to take the time to explain any questions I have. It is unusual that two days are exactly the same; plus, there are chances to taste the shortbread!”

You’ll be joining a supportive environment where teamwork, quality, and pride in what you do are all part of the recipe. Whether you’re new to the job or a seasoned pro, everyone works together to keep the ovens warm and the shortbread flowing.

Ready to join Scotland at its finest?

Opportunities are open now at Walker’s Shortbread in Aberlour and Elgin. If you’re dependable, motivated, and ready to be part of a truly iconic brand, apply today and start your next chapter with a company that’s as sweet as the shortbread it bakes.

Learn more about the current vacancies at Walker’s Shortbread and apply today.