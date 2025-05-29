Furious Scots fishing chief demands PM explains ‘horror show’ trade deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Furious Scots fishing chief demands PM explains ‘horror show’ trade deal

She says Sir Keir Starmer owes an explanation to fishers he 'insulted and patronised' by saying the agreement is good for them.

By Keith Findlay
Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald
Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald, who has pulled no punches in a letter to the PM. Image: SFF

A furious Scots fishing chief has urged Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to explain why he thinks the UK-EU trade deal is good for the industry.

The recent deal means EU fishing vessels can keep their current level of access to key UK fishing grounds for a further 12 years.

It removed at a stroke a key bargaining chip in annual negotiations over fishing quotas.

Industry responses to the deal ranged from “horror show” to “betrayal”.

Fishing fund ‘sweetener’ more than eclipsed by value of fish lost to EU

The UK Government said the agreement could boost exports of Scottish salmon.

And it tried to sweeten the blow with a £360 million fishing and coastal growth fund.

But industry figures suggest this will be more than eclipsed by the loss of £6 billion-worth of fish to the EU over the next 12 years.

Fishers ‘insulted and patronised’

According to the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF), the PM now owes an explanation to fishers he “insulted and patronised” by saying the deal is good for them.

In a letter to Sir Keir, SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “It was both insulting and patronising to hear you and your ministers tell us this was a good deal for fishing.

“If your government had bothered to understand anything about the fishing industry, you would know farmed salmon and wild capture fisheries are completely separate industries.

“You also told us, again patronisingly, that we should welcome the stability of a 12-year agreement on access. That you know what’s best for us. Yet we have spent months telling your ministers that stability in terms of access to waters is the worst possible position for the UK.”

Pelagic fishing vessels in a north-east port
Pelagic fishing vessels in a north-east port. Image: SFF

SFF boss says PM’s trade deal shows ‘lack of understanding’ for fishing

SFF’s CEO added: “It was the instability of the EU’s access to UK waters from 2026 that was our trump card. You have not only thrown it away but ripped it up into tiny pieces before doing so.

“Your reaction also showed a lack of understanding of the 2020 (Brexit) agreement and how international fisheries agreements work, as well as a misplaced lack of faith – that we don’t share – in your negotiating teams to deliver better quota shares for the UK through annual negotiations.”

Fishers and their nets on the quayside in Peterhead.f
Fishers and their nets on the quayside in Peterhead.

On the coastal and growth fund, Ms Macdonald pointed out that Sir Keir’s mandate only runs until 2029.

She added: “As no future government is obliged to meet commitments made by a previous one, you can in essence only commit to three years of funding – some £90m

“Contrast this to the £450-500m value of the fish the EU will take from our waters for the next 12 years – £6bn, not accounting for inflation or value added – and what little sugar coating you felt there might be in your funding package to sweeten the very bitter pill swiftly vanishes.”

