Fishing chiefs furious over Sir David Attenborough ‘propaganda’

Aberdeen-based fishing chiefs have launched a scathing attack on a film narrated by “national treasure” Sir David Attenborough.

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) denounced it as a work of “anti-fishing propaganda”.

And it accused its makers of using “the full panoply of Hollywood tear-jerk techniques”.

The movie is called Ocean, with David Attenbourough.

It’s co-produced by two Bristol-based companies, Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios.

Ocean was released on Sir David’s 99th birthday

Silverback’s impressive roster also includes BBC shows Wild Isles, The Hunt and The Mating Game. It’s also the firm behind Netflix wildlife successes including Our Planet, Our Planet II and A Life on Our Planet.

Ocean was released as a “global cinema event” on May 8, Sir David’s 99th birthday.

The film is now available on National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu streaming channels.

What is the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation saying about Ocean?

But its narrative on “destructive” fishing techniques has triggered fury at the SFF.

A statement from the Granite City-based federation said: “Once again the fishing industry is in the position of defending its legitimate business activity in the face of a fresh onslaught from environmental non-governmental organisations (NGOs) designed to influence delegates to the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France from June 9-13.

“The spearhead this time is a film, Ocean, made by Silverback and narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

‘National treasure’

“Despite being voiced by someone who is regarded as a national treasure, and whose former association with the BBC means he is almost universally perceived as being impartial and unbiased, the film is a work of anti-fishing propaganda that wholly blames the industry for the poor state of the planet’s oceans.

“Astonishingly, it singles out fishing from every other form of human impact on our seas.

Watch: See the official trailer for Ocean, with David Attenborough

“It also omits to mention the necessity of protein-rich, healthy food to feed the planet, and fishing’s relatively low impact on greenhouse gas emissions, compared with other modes of food production.”

SFF added: “Deploying the full panoply of Hollywood tear-jerk techniques, from beautiful imagery to, by turns, uplifting and depressing music, and additional narration by individuals who give an unchallenged, one-sided perspective on a variety of case studies from around the world, it has been carefully crafted to damage the industry.”

70% of North Sea stocks ‘fished sustainably’, fishing chiefs insist

The federation continued: “Scottish fishermen have been committed to improving sustainability and sensible conservation measures for decades.

“It is due to the efforts of these fishermen that 70% of stocks in the North Sea and West of Scotland are fished sustainably. Yes, there is still more to do, but fishermen have made huge changes over the last 30 years to ensure we have stocks that are sustainable for the future.”

SFF went on: “Ours is a very heavily regulated industry, and our focus in working with governments is to find the right balance between conservation and sustainable harvesting.

“By providing jobs and income, a sustainable industry assures the future of many coastal and island communities that depend on seafood for their viability.

“No form of food production anywhere on the planet is without impact, as a glance at our farmed and grazed landscapes attests only too well.

Federation says new film is ‘unbalanced and unfair’

“The unbalanced and unfair light shone on fishing in Ocean does a huge disservice to the skilled, knowledgeable and responsible men and women who make up our industry and, sadly, is a wasted opportunity to inform the public.”

Meanwhile, SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald has warned the Scottish Government not to follow the path of Westminster proposing a ban on trawling in English Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

Banning fishing in such an arbitrary and ignorant fashion will deprive hard-working people of their jobs.” Elspeth Macdonald, CEO, Scottish Fishermen’s Federation

Ms Macdonald said: “It is extremely disappointing the UK Government seems to have caved to the emotional, unevidenced siren calls of the environmental NGOs and Sir David Attenborough, and announced a ban on trawling in English MPAs.

“We are sure the Scottish Government will take a much more intelligent, grown-up and responsible approach to the rules and regulations around fishing in Scotland’s MPAs.”

‘Arbitrary and ignorant’ move

She added: “Banning fishing in such an arbitrary and ignorant fashion will deprive hard-working people of their jobs and cost very often marginal communities much-needed income.”

Read more: Furious Scots fishing chief demands PM explains ‘horror show’ trade deal

Read more: Scottish fishing chiefs lash out over conservation group Oceana’s ‘fake news’