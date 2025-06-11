Fishing chiefs furious over Sir David Attenborough ‘propaganda’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fishing chiefs furious over Sir David Attenborough ‘propaganda’

The Aberdeen-based Scottish Fishing Federation says new film does ' huge disservice' to the industry.

By Keith Findlay
Sir David Attenborough
Sir David Attenborough. Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Aberdeen-based fishing chiefs have launched a scathing attack on a film narrated by “national treasure” Sir David Attenborough.

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) denounced it as a work of “anti-fishing propaganda”.

And it accused its makers of using “the full panoply of Hollywood tear-jerk techniques”.

The movie is called Ocean, with David Attenbourough.

It’s co-produced by two Bristol-based companies, Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios.

Ocean was released on Sir David’s 99th birthday

Silverback’s impressive roster also includes BBC shows Wild Isles, The Hunt and The Mating Game. It’s also the firm behind Netflix wildlife successes including Our Planet, Our Planet II and A Life on Our Planet.

Ocean  was released as a “global cinema event” on May 8, Sir David’s 99th birthday.

The film is now available on National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu streaming channels.

What is the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation saying about Ocean?

But its narrative on “destructive” fishing techniques has triggered fury at the SFF.

A statement from the Granite City-based federation said: “Once again the fishing industry is in the position of defending its legitimate business activity in the face of a fresh onslaught from environmental non-governmental organisations (NGOs) designed to influence delegates to the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France from June 9-13.

“The spearhead this time is a film, Ocean, made by Silverback and narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

‘National treasure’

“Despite being voiced by someone who is regarded as a national treasure, and whose former association with the BBC means he is almost universally perceived as being impartial and unbiased, the film is a work of anti-fishing propaganda that wholly blames the industry for the poor state of the planet’s oceans.

“Astonishingly, it singles out fishing from every other form of human impact on our seas.

Watch: See the official trailer for Ocean, with David Attenborough

“It also omits to mention the necessity of protein-rich, healthy food to feed the planet, and fishing’s relatively low impact on greenhouse gas emissions, compared with other modes of food production.”

Fishers working on their nets in Peterhead.
Fishers working on their nets in Peterhead. Image: Seafish

SFF added: “Deploying the full panoply of Hollywood tear-jerk techniques, from beautiful imagery to, by turns, uplifting and depressing music, and additional narration by individuals who give an unchallenged, one-sided perspective on a variety of case studies from around the world, it has been carefully crafted to damage the industry.”

70% of North Sea stocks ‘fished sustainably’, fishing chiefs insist

The federation continued: “Scottish fishermen have been committed to improving sustainability and sensible conservation measures for decades.

“It is due to the efforts of these fishermen that 70% of stocks in the North Sea and West of Scotland are fished sustainably. Yes, there is still more to do, but fishermen have made huge changes over the last 30 years to ensure we have stocks that are sustainable for the future.”

Fishing boats in Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

SFF went on: “Ours is a very heavily regulated industry, and our focus in working with governments is to find the right balance between conservation and sustainable harvesting.

“By providing jobs and income, a sustainable industry assures the future of many coastal and island communities that depend on seafood for their viability.

“No form of food production anywhere on the planet is without impact, as a glance at our farmed and grazed landscapes attests only too well.

Federation says new film is ‘unbalanced and unfair’

“The unbalanced and unfair light shone on fishing in Ocean does a huge disservice to the skilled, knowledgeable and responsible men and women who make up our industry and, sadly, is a wasted opportunity to inform the public.”

Meanwhile, SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald has warned the Scottish Government not to follow the path of Westminster proposing a ban on trawling in English Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald
Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald, who has pulled no punches in a letter to the PM. Image: SFF

Banning fishing in such an arbitrary and ignorant fashion will deprive hard-working people of their jobs.” Elspeth Macdonald, CEO, Scottish Fishermen’s Federation

Ms Macdonald said: “It is extremely disappointing the UK Government seems to have caved to the emotional, unevidenced siren calls of the environmental NGOs and Sir David Attenborough, and announced a ban on trawling in English MPAs.

“We are sure the Scottish Government will take a much more intelligent, grown-up and responsible approach to the rules and regulations around fishing in Scotland’s MPAs.”

‘Arbitrary and ignorant’ move

She added: “Banning fishing in such an arbitrary and ignorant fashion will deprive hard-working people of their jobs and cost very often marginal communities much-needed income.”

