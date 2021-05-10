New peer Ruth Davidson lands boardroom role at Royal London

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson is to join the board of life insurance, pensions and investment mutual Royal London next month.

Royal London said Ms Davidson, who chose not to stand for re-election in Edinburgh Central in last week’s Holyrood vote, having accepted a peerage, giving her a seat in the House of Lords, will become a non-executive director of the company on June 8.

She led the Scottish Tories from 2011 to 2019 and before that worked in news and current affairs journalism for 10 years.

I look forward to championing in the areas of diversity and social responsibility as Royal London continues to develop and deliver excellence. Ruth Davidson

Royal London chairman Kevin Parry said: “I am very pleased Ruth has agreed to join the board of Royal London.

“She brings a deep understanding of contemporary societal issues, and is a strong advocate for diversity and a champion of advancing social and environmental responsibility.

“Ruth will be an invaluable and complementary asset to the board as we continue to use our long-term approach as a mutual to shape the way we do business.”

Ms Davidson said: “I love the values and philosophy of mutuals and I am delighted to be joining Royal London, which practises those values every day.

“It is a supportive and responsible employer and, as the UK’s largest mutual life insurer, it takes decisions for the long term, wholly focused on providing security to its millions of members and policyholders.

“I look forward to championing in the areas of diversity and social responsibility as Royal London continues to develop and deliver excellence.”

