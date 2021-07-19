Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Is it time to get more ‘active’ about your investments?

By Keith Findlay
July 19, 2021, 6:00 am
Crystal ball-gazing for investment purposes is fraught with risk but are some future market trends predictable?
Where will the best investment opportunities emerge as the global economy reopens?

As vaccination programmes are rolled out around the world, there is a growing expectation of economic recovery and a return to something resembling normality.

But some experts are warning that monetary policies in countries that are more advanced in their recovery process may tighten in the year ahead, leading to heightened volatility in international financial markets.

And the recovery is widely expected to be highly variable between countries, with some likely to struggle for years to shake off the economic carnage of Covid-19.

Looking longer-term, it is predicted the global economy will  experience two to three years of above-trend growth – which should translate into positive earnings growth.

According to Aymeric Forest, global head of multi-asset solutions at Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI), it is important in the near-term for investment portfolios to be managed actively – “using cash, dynamic asset allocation and alternative assets, if necessary”.

No ‘compelling case’ for gold

Mr Forest added: “As we look for other sources of diversification, we do not see a compelling case for holding gold, given the risk that real rates increase over time.

“Instead, we prefer to invest in a narrowing of the spread between US and European government bond yields. It will be vital that investors continue to analyse risk scenarios, such as periods of accelerating inflation or tail risks associated with emerging virus variants.”

Aymeric Forest

A sharp rise in spending by governments during the pandemic will have long-lasting effects, although the negative fiscal impact is likely to be mitigated to some degree by investments launched under stimulus packages that were introduced around the world.

Among other widely predicted trends, it is thought global economic growth could in the future be driven more by services than manufacturing – but not all countries will follow this pattern.

Developed or emerging markets?

Meanwhile, it is expected quality value and cyclical stocks. will continue to drive investments.

Mr Forest favours developed markets over emerging market equities, with European and UK stocks most preferred.

ASI – part of abrdn, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen – said investors may consider moving into non-US equity markets such as Europe and Japan as these have lagged America and offer “some upside for earnings to surprise positively”.

Asset managers are likely to expand their role, and help their clients manage extra-financial risks and contribute to their solutions.”

Aymeric Forest, Aberdeen Standard Investments

One result of the extraordinary Covid stimulus has been the rise in crypto commodities and special purpose acquisition companies, such as the one that was created to acquire Leeds and Aberdeen-based life sciences firm 4D Pharma.

ASI is not recommending clients should invest in cryptocurrencies, holding the view they are “highly speculative, susceptible to manipulation and poorly regulated, with no tangible way to value them”.

Cryptocurrencies are not on ASI’s green list.

Summing up his advice for investors left wondering what the future holds, Mr Forest said: “The battle to defeat Covid-19 remains fraught with danger; we cannot know how this will play out and policy errors may still be made.

“Actively managed asset classes offer some portfolio benefits as imbalances are mounting and the dispersion between asset prices increases. 2020, for example, was a record year for active managers.

“As the role of government bonds in diversifying portfolios is arguably reaching its limit, multi-asset teams and active security selection will play an increasingly important role.”

He added: “New opportunities and risks will also have to be managed actively with the more systematic adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) tilts in investment portfolios.

“Finally, asset managers are likely to expand their role, and help their clients manage extra-financial risks and contribute to their solutions.”

Active investing requires a hands-on approach, typically by portfolio managers who try to outperform the market. Passive or “tracker” investing, on the other hand, involves less buying and selling, and is focused on delivering returns in line with the market.

