Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Finance chief says new economic growth phase is right time to review your investments

By Keith Findlay
July 19, 2021, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

Bullish sentiment gripping global stock markets will hold but investors should prepare to rebalance their portfolios in the second half of 2021, according to the boss of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech organisations.

The observation from Nigel Green, the chief executive and founder of deVere Group, comes as economies increasingly re-open and move into a phase of steadier growth.

Mr Green said: “The first half of 2021 was all about recovery from the pandemic. It was an impressive rebound, with investor confidence soaring following a challenging previous year.

“The bullish sentiment remains, yet investors now need to be looking ahead to a new phase – a move from recovery mode to sustained growth.

As always, investors should be as diversified as possible in order to maximise returns relative to risk. This means geographical, sector and asset class diversification.”

“As we move through this transition period, and the economic cycle continues moving rapidly, investors should prepare to review, and where necessary, rebalance their portfolios in order to grow their wealth and avoid risks in the second half of the year.”

With optimism still high due to the vaccine rollout, low-interest rates, massive government spending and soaring consumer confidence, the deVere CEO warned investors not to get complacent and said they should avoid a “buy everything” mindset.

Nigel Green, deVere Group chief executive.

Mr Green added: “Global growth is expected to accelerate to 5.6% this year, with the global economy poised to stage its most robust post-recession recovery in 80 years in 2021, according to the World Bank. Against that backdrop, investors will be actively looking to top up their portfolios.

“However, in this volatile and transitory phase, now more than ever, investors must be selective as there will be clear winners and losers.

“They should also move to ensure they mitigate the risks of policy shifts in regard to stimulus agendas and financial support mechanisms.  Such shifts could help drive divergences between sectors, assets and regions.”

Investment landscape ‘quickly evolving’

He continued: “In the second half of 2021, the overriding sentiment of global stock markets will remain bullish, but investors need to be aware the landscape is quickly evolving from one half of the year to the other.

“In order to truly seize the opportunities over the two quarters, they would be wise to review their portfolios with an independent financial adviser.

“As always, investors should be as diversified as possible in order to maximise returns relative to risk. This means geographical, sector and asset class diversification.”

Where are you shopping and will the personal touch help to save our high streets?

Investors turn to community projects during the pandemic

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]