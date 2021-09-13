Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Your Money: New study reveals gloomy outlook on retirement

By Keith Findlay
September 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

Just over a quarter of UK consumers are on track to achieve their retirement goals, despite 85% of people believing they have a fair to excellent understanding of pensions, according to Schroders Personal Wealth (SPW).

Its research among 1,600 UK adults showed there is little confidence among consumers they will achieve their required pension pot to live the life they want in retirement.

SPW has launched a Retirement Ready campaign to encourage people to take control of their financial future.

‘Few people are on track to reach their goal’

Mark Campbell, head of advice proposition, SPW, said: “Our research highlights how few people are on track to reach their goal when it comes to retirement and shows the importance of not leaving it too late to plan for your future.

“Whilst it’s encouraging to see that the majority of UK consumers are confident when it comes to understanding pensions, it’s concerning they aren’t on track to live the life they want to in retirement.”

He added: “There is still a clear need for people to seek financial guidance to help them potentially achieve their goals.

“Our new campaign will make people think about their financial future and help them to become ‘Retirement Ready’.”

More than two-fifths (41%) of those surveyed plan to retire slowly by gradually reducing their working hours over a period of time ranging from one or two (26%) to more than seven years (19%) which will have a major impact on household incomes in the future.

SPW’s research showed 27% of people believe they’ll need a pension pot of £300,000 or above, yet only 26% are confident they’re on track to achieve this.

Worryingly, 17% of people are not sure how much they’ll need to live the life they want when they retire.

Travel and new skills are high on the list of retirement priorities

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of those surveyed were hoping to travel more and learn new skills.

This was closely followed by 50% of people wanting to spend more time with family and friends, with only 12% planning to buy their dream purchase such as a car or holiday home.

SPW is a joint venture between Lloyds Banking Group and Schroders – two of the UK’s biggest names in banking and asset management.

