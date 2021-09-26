Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
World’s thirst for bottled water unquenched – massive growth in demand forecast

By Ian Forsyth
September 26, 2021, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

The global bottled water market is huge, and more significant expansion is forecast for the sector in the next few years.

A report from Grand View Research (GVR) says the world market was worth £157 billion last year, and this figure is expected to soar to £366bn by 2028.

Rising consumer consciousness towards the health benefits of bottled water is projected to drive market growth.

‘Emerging megatrend’

A move towards bottled water rather than ordinary water, particularly among younger consumers, is said to be driving sales.

GVR adds: “In recent years, plain and flavoured varieties of still and sparkling water have become widely-popular beverages at the global level.

“This is an emerging megatrend, and is foreseen to remain prevalent in the coming years.

“With increasing health consciousness, consumers are opting for packaged water and reducing the consumption of sugary drinks.

“The consumption of still bottled water has increased in food outlets and restaurants, which is boosting the market growth.”

Widespread home isolation orders around the world due to Covid-19 have spurred demand for bottled water among households.

The purified water segment held the largest share of more than 35% in 2020.

According to a United Nations study, nearly 16,000 desalination plants in 177 countries provide purified water.

Growing water needs due to population growth, increased per capita water consumption, urbanisation, economic development, and falling water supplies due to climate change and contamination exacerbate water scarcity in most regions of the world.

The demand for ultra-purified water derived from desalination technology is anticipated to grow to tackle these concerns.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of more than 42% in the bottled water market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead in the next few years on account of the growing preference for bottled water due to rising health issues caused by contaminated water consumption.

Sparkling water is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the bottled water market in coming years, riding on growing demand from developed markets of the US, France, Canada, Germany and the UK.

