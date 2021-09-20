Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

New competition celebrates ‘heroes of net-zero’ among UK’s smaller firms

By Keith Findlay
September 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Andrew Griffith MP aims to drive more UK firms towards net-zero.
Andrew Griffith MP aims to drive more UK firms towards net-zero.

A UK Government drive to encourage small firms to go green has ushered in a competition offering them a chance to win support worth £4,500.

The Heroes of Net Zero initiative is part of the Together for Our Planet campaign launched in June.

There is also a new UK Business Climate Hub, where businesses can get advice and support and make a commitment to become net-zero.

Competition winners will lead the way by sharing creative examples of actions every UK business can take to help us build back greener.”

Andrew Griffith MP, the UK Government’s net-zero business champion.

The competition celebrates small businesses that have found creative ways to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Partners include BT, NatWest and SSE Energy Solutions.

Open to UK businesses with fewer than 50 employees, there is one category for those with one to nine staff and another for firms with more than 10 people employed.

The best entries will be invited to attend the COP26 international climate change summit in Glasgow on November 2, where the winners will be announced and receive their prizes, which will include 21 hours of consultancy with an energy manager.

Winners will also get a year’s free access to SSE’s Business Energy Intelligence energy management platform, worth £3,500 alone.

In addition, they will receive six hours of bespoke mentoring with an enterprise manager from NatWest’s Climate Accelerator programme.

Finally, they will get up to £1,000 in vouchers to access a new digital advertising support package from BT.

To take part in the competition, businesses must make a commitment to achieve net-zero by 2050.

‘Exclusive opportunity’

The Together for Our Planet campaign is run by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

UK net-zero business champion Andrew Griffith MP said: “The Heroes of Net Zero competition gives UK businesses of all sizes an exclusive opportunity to showcase how they are reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the run-up to COP26.

“Competition winners will lead the way by sharing creative examples of actions every UK business can take to help us build back greener.”

Smaller businesses on a high for now, but fast-rising costs and staff shortages threaten to spoil the mood

New study suggests smaller Scottish firms will struggle to access funding

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]