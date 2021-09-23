Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Harbour pulls out of politically sensitive projects near the Falklands

By Keith Findlay
September 23, 2021, 8:13 pm Updated: September 24, 2021, 10:29 am
Harbour's exit leaves Rockhopper Exploration, named after a species of penguin found in the Falklands, looking for a new partner.
Harbour Energy has announced its exit from controversial oil and gas projects in disputed waters near the Falkland Islands.

The company – created earlier this year through the merger of North Sea operators  Premier Oil and Chrysaor – is withdrawing from the Sea Lion development in the South Atlantic.

Not a strategic fit’

Announcing the decision, London-listed Harbour said: “Management has undertaken a thorough review of the Sea Lion project, in which the group has a 60% operated interest.

“While the Sea Lion discovery has significant resource potential, development of the project is not deemed a strategic fit for Harbour.

“Therefore, the group has decided to explore the options to exit the project and its other licence interests in the Falkland Islands.”

Rockhopper in talks with potential new partner

Harbour’s partner in Sea Lion – targeting as much as 1.7 billion barrels of crude – is  Rockhopper Exploration, which discovered the field in 2010.

Rockhopper said it was in talks with Israeli company Navitas Petroleum around its potential entry to the Sea Lion project following Harbour’s decision not to proceed.

The firm added: “Rockhopper will now work with Harbour and the Falkland Islands Government to ensure an orderly exit by Harbour from the Falkland Islands.”

‘Difficult moment’

Rockhopper chief executive Sam Moody added: “This represents both a difficult moment for Rockhopper and a huge opportunity.

“Whilst we are disappointed that Harbour has decided to not proceed with Sea Lion, we remain committed to unlocking its development.

Sea Lion promised to be a world-class resource when Rockhopper made the discovery – in technically challenging waters more than a decade ago.

Political backdrop

Hundreds of millions of dollars and numerous political squabbles later, the prospect still hasn’t delivered any oil to market.

Argentina has previously asked stock markets in New York and London to warn investors of its claim that UK-listed oil firms are working illegally off the Falklands.

At one stage, the UK Foreign Office condemned Argentinian attempts to “destroy the Falklands economy” after a judge ordered the seizure of assets belonging to five companies drilling for oil offshore the islands.

Stark figures show North Sea production could be on course to wrap up by 2030

Argentina’s territorial claims saw it invade the Falklands in 1982, and the war that ensued killed more than 900 people.

Harbour today (September 23) reported pre-tax profits of £87 million for the six months to June 30, reversing losses of around £162m in the same period last year.

