Traditionally oil and gas-focused E&P Consulting branching out into renewables

An energy industry consultancy’s diversification into renewables is expected to create new jobs in Aberdeen, London and other global locations.

E&P Consulting said its move into a new area of business was happening on the back of rapid growth over the past year.

“Significant” contract wins with supermajors BP and Shell accelerated growth of the firm’s revenue and consultant pool, it added.

Brand refresh

E&P, which is today (October 10) also announcing a brand refresh, including the adoption of the trading name E+P, said it was outperforming its peers and exploring new opportunities.

Expansion plans include doubling the team and further bolstering consultant numbers over the next year.

The London-based firm said it was proactively growing its renewables portfolio to meet evolving energy industry needs.

Renewables still ‘in its infancy’ for digitech

E&P partner and head of oil and gas Ian Kennedy said: “The renewables sector is in its infancy in terms of execution and operation of digital technology.

“Whilst many of these technologies are leading-edge, being created as the need arises, practical questions around adoption and ongoing management remain to be answered.

“We are seeing a clear digital skills gap to effectively support data management, workflow optimisation, and sustainable operations in renewables.”

E&P aims to harness the oil and gas industry’s digital “maturity” in order to develop efficiencies in green energy, underpinning the renewables sector as a cost-effective alternative to traditional hydrocarbons.

John Draper, partner and head of renewables at the firm, said: “Companies are realising that using consultants without the subject matter expertise is slowing down their delivery and, in some cases, jeopardising it.

Hopes for ‘sharp rise’ in north-east oil and gas corporate travel after Covid red list changes

“Renewables is predicted to quadruple in size over the next 10 years but a major challenge is finding the right people, with the right skills, to deliver these projects.

“With our existing skills, the renewables space is a natural fit for E&P, and with hubs in London and Aberdeen, we are well-positioned to support renewables growth in the UK.”

The company’s “clear vision for expansion” includes the possibility of opening offices in other locations to support renewables growth internationally, Mr Draper said.

He added: “This will inevitably see us increasing the number of consultants by a significant double-digit percentage in the next year, and adding to our teams in the UK, Houston and India.”

E&P reported growing demand for its expertise to support “ambitious, digital-led projects” alongside more traditional oil and gas consultancy work, as companies race to achieve net-zero targets and expand their low carbon energy interests.

‘Milestone’

Launched in 2011, the company is owned by three investment partners – Mr Draper, Mr Kennedy and Gerard Lyons.

The firm described its rebrand as a “significant milestone”.

It marks the launch of the new renewables interest, alongside wider plans to leverage and grow digital professionals globally to support clients across the full energy mix.

Tems clinches six-figure deal for work in Gulf of Mexico

Mr Draper added: “This rebrand marks the next stage of an exciting journey for E&P as we expand our business into the renewables sector.

“The team is very motivated to work on projects across the full energy mix, and we are committed to driving continued value and growth for our vitally important global energy industry.”