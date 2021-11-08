Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

Your Money: Preparation is key to making the most of Black Friday

By Keith Findlay
November 8, 2021, 11:45 am

Black Friday (November 26) is looming large on the horizon and money experts say the earlier people start preparing for the annual shopping bonanza the better.

Retailers often start bombarding customers with deals well ahead of the event, which continues over the last weekend of the month and sometimes into the next week.

Holly Andrews, personal finance expert and managing director at independent loan broker KIS Finance, said: “There are a number of reasons as to why starting early is the key to making the best savings on Black Friday.

Make a list

“It’s important to make a list of things you want and need, also thinking about any upcoming birthday gifts you need to buy and Christmas too.

“Black Friday has turned into a much larger event than just one day, with many retailers seemingly starting their deals earlier and earlier every year.

“So keeping an eye out from the start of November will ensure that you’re not missing out on any bargains.”

Keep an eye out for bargains on social media

She added: “Most brands and retailers post their discounts and deals on their social media pages to give their loyal customers a heads up way before Black Friday.

“Make sure you’re following your favourite brands, and that you’re signed up to receive their email alerts, so you’ll be among the first to know when their sales start.

“Don’t just look at the price. Other websites may offer cheaper or even free delivery which may make the overall price less, and some may have better warranties on electrical items, or offer a better returns policy.”

Beware of scammers

Ms Andrews also warned shoppers to beware of fraudsters looking to take advantage of Black Friday.

“With more people shopping online than ever before since the pandemic, scammers will take advantage of any opportunity they can to con people out their hard-earned cash and Black Friday is no exception,” she said.

She added: “Paying via PayPal is a good method of keeping your money safe as you won’t need to enter your bank details on the shopping website, and you will have more protection if things go wrong.”

