Your Money: Preparation is key to making the most of Black Friday

Black Friday (November 26) is looming large on the horizon and money experts say the earlier people start preparing for the annual shopping bonanza the better.

Retailers often start bombarding customers with deals well ahead of the event, which continues over the last weekend of the month and sometimes into the next week.

Holly Andrews, personal finance expert and managing director at independent loan broker KIS Finance, said: “There are a number of reasons as to why starting early is the key to making the best savings on Black Friday.

Make a list

“It’s important to make a list of things you want and need, also thinking about any upcoming birthday gifts you need to buy and Christmas too.

“Black Friday has turned into a much larger event than just one day, with many retailers seemingly starting their deals earlier and earlier every year.

“So keeping an eye out from the start of November will ensure that you’re not missing out on any bargains.”

Keep an eye out for bargains on social media

She added: “Most brands and retailers post their discounts and deals on their social media pages to give their loyal customers a heads up way before Black Friday.

“Make sure you’re following your favourite brands, and that you’re signed up to receive their email alerts, so you’ll be among the first to know when their sales start.

“Don’t just look at the price. Other websites may offer cheaper or even free delivery which may make the overall price less, and some may have better warranties on electrical items, or offer a better returns policy.”

Beware of scammers

Ms Andrews also warned shoppers to beware of fraudsters looking to take advantage of Black Friday.

“With more people shopping online than ever before since the pandemic, scammers will take advantage of any opportunity they can to con people out their hard-earned cash and Black Friday is no exception,” she said.

She added: “Paying via PayPal is a good method of keeping your money safe as you won’t need to enter your bank details on the shopping website, and you will have more protection if things go wrong.”

Scottish Widows sees good and bad signs in latest financial health check

Coutts finally arrives in Scotland after nearly 330 years