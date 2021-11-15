Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FSB calls for UK Government study into the impact of higher NICs

By Keith Findlay
November 15, 2021, 6:00 am
National Insurance contributions are due to rise by 1.25 percentage points next spring.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is urging the Treasury to look at what its plans to increase employer, employee and sole trader National Insurance contributions, as well as dividend taxation will mean for smaller firms.

FSB’s call comes as its latest full Small Business Index report, published today (November 15), shows one in seven (14%) smaller firms reducing headcounts in Q3 2021, despite furlough still being in place.

This is up by two percentage points on the same period in 2019, before Covid hit.

Where is the government’s assessment of what April’s tax increases could mean for unemployment?

Mike Cherry, chairman, FSB.

Among the nearly 1,400 survey respondents that inform the study, the vast majority (82%) are not planning to increase staff numbers this quarter.

This figure is up by three percentage points from Q2, when economies were starting to unlock.

With a new EU-UK trade agreement now in effect, supply chain disruption ongoing and shipping fees rising, more than four in 10 (41%) exporters reported a drop in international sales last quarter, up 10 percentage points on the same period in 2019.

Only about one in five (21%) are fully prepared for the introduction of import checks next year.

More than one-fifth of firms have stopped exporting to the EU

The same proportion (21%) have temporarily or permanently stopped exporting to the EU and a further 7% are considering doing so.

Elsewhere, the volume of small business finance applications has hit a six-year low – just one in 10 (10%) have sought new facilities over the past three months.

The share having applications approved (52%) has dropped 18 percentage points from Q3 2019. More than half (57%) were offered borrowing rates of 5% or more.

‘Resurgence has run out of steam’

FSB chairman Mike Cherry said: “Small business confidence surged at the start of this year but – following the announcement of a jobs tax hike – that resurgence has run out of steam.

“What we’re left wondering is: where is the government’s assessment of what April’s tax increases could mean for unemployment?

“The tax rises will be hitting at the same time as a rise in the living wage, and against a backdrop of surging inflation and supply chain disruption, so we need to know how the government is analysing potential repercussions.

“We put together our own estimate and found that the jobs tax increase could cause 50,000 more people to become unemployed. All we’re asking is for the Treasury to publish its own forecast.”

Mike Cherry

FSB – UK’s largest business group – recommends increasing the Employment Allowance and relaunching the SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) Brexit Support Fund.

Mr Cherry added: “With employment intentions subdued among small firms – which were the most reliant on the furlough scheme – we urgently need to see the government increase the Employment Allowance to help community businesses recruit, retain and reskill over the coming months.

“Equally, too many small exporters – often our most innovative and profitable firms – are struggling to get across new paperwork and preparations for import checks.

“As such, policymakers should revamp and relaunch the SME Brexit Support Fund, widening the eligibility criteria, and making deadlines for applications more realistic.”

What’s happening with NI rates and the triple lock on pensions?

Rising costs for Scottish businesses means price increases for customers

