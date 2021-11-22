Commissioner says bigger firms can become heroes by helping small businesses green up

Big businesses are being urged to help their suppliers start the transition to lower-carbon ways of working and revel in “hero status”.

According to the Office of the Small Business Commissioner, countless small and micro businesses are only just beginning to take steps towards reducing the impact of their carbon output, but many find it difficult to work out what they should be prioritising.

This is where larger businesses can exemplify and model good practice, Small Business Commissioner Liz Barclay said.

The win-win benefits will be huge – larger firms get additional plaudits for their commitment to lower-impact, smaller-scale business needs, and small businesses have confidence to plan and invest in their transition to a low carbon economy.” Liz Barclay, small business commissioner.

Ms Barclay, who took up her role in July, added: “My team and I focus on helping small businesses struggling to deal with the poor payment practices of larger firms.

“These often include late payments, short-notice contract variations or, even non-payment for work.

“These have a negative impact on the cash flow of a small business and aren’t acceptable.

“Given some of the wider challenges small businesses face post-Covid around debts, loan repayments and rising costs, waiting to get paid could stop them taking steps towards carbon reduction.”

She continued: “I’m calling on bigger customers to commit to simple and quick payment processes, give priority to paying small business invoices and offer practical help to their small suppliers.

“The win-win benefits will be huge – larger firms get additional plaudits for their commitment to lower-impact, smaller-scale business needs, and small businesses have confidence to plan and invest in their transition to a low carbon economy.

“Small businesses will benefit from the practical experiences shared with them by their bigger customers.

Doing the ‘right thing’

“Take it a step further, as a larger business, and you gain hero status with investors, customers and talented employees, as a firm that ‘does the right thing’.

“You might have the chance to share net-zero advice and best practice, pay for small suppliers to go digital or change to LED lightbulbs, or help them offset some of the initial costs of their first steps towards net zero.

“Everyone wins, and business relationships and supply chains are strengthened.”

