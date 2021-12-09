Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

New drive for stability at sea after a jump in fishing industry fatalities

By Keith Findlay
December 9, 2021, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

A new safety drive being launched today (November 9) aims to reduce the number of fishing boats capsizing and, ultimately, prevent the loss of lives.

It is the latest campaign under the Home and Dry banner, a wider Fishing Industry Safety Group (FISG) initiative to raise awareness of the risks – and what can be done to reduce them – that come with the job in one of the world’s most hazardous occupations.

And it reinforces the importance of making vessel stability a priority during a particularly bad year for the number of lives lost at sea in the UK fishing industry.

“Your catch is worthless if you are not coming home with it.”

Derek Cardno, marine safety and training officer, Scottish Fishermen’s Federation.

Ten commercial fishermen have tragically lost their lives in accidents at sea this year.

It is the highest number in a decade, according to data from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

By comparison, there were two deaths in 2020 and the latest total is about double the annual average over the past five years.

FISG is made up of fishing industry representatives from throughout the UK, as well as key people from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, trade body Seafish, RNLI and the Shipbuilders & Shiprepairers Association.

The group’s latest safety campaign is focused on making sure skippers and their crew know what steps they can take to reduce the risk of capsizing.

Information now being made available to fishing boat owners includes videos on what causes instability, how to check the stability of the vessel and where to access training.

Stability awareness training courses are also available across the UK, with funding available to cover the cost.

Scottish Fishermen’s Federation marine safety and training officer Derek Cardno said: “We have lost too many lives to fishing over the years, and our hearts go out to the families and communities that continue to be devastated by these losses.

“We know the industry has had a tough couple of years with the impact of the pandemic, which may be leading to some people taking more risks.”

Derek Cardno

Mr Cardno added: “The Home and Dry initiative has been running for 18 months and is making those who see it and engage with it more safety-conscious.

“Our last campaign on ‘man overboard’ motivated them to buy new safety equipment which is great.

“But we need to do more to reach more vessel owners and skippers, and get them to prioritise safety.

“Your catch is worthless if you are not coming home with it.”

We know the industry has had a tough couple of years with the impact of the pandemic, which may be leading to some people taking more risks.”

The latest campaign encourages skippers and fishing vessel owners to educate themselves about stability and carry out vital safety checks this winter.

Mr Cardno continued: “Stability is now regulated as part of the new code for small vessels under 15m (49ft), so the latest campaign is focused on how to keep vessels stable at sea and reduce the risk of capsizing.

“We are highlighting the causes of stability issues at sea and giving clear guidance on how you can do your own stability checks on your vessel.

“It is important that anyone working on a fishing vessel understands what the dangers are and how to fix them.”

‘Safety equipment saved his life’: Frightening footage shows moment North Sea fishing boat was hit by huge wave

Nancy Glen tragedy: New crane contributed to sinking which killed two fishermen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]