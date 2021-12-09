New drive for stability at sea after a jump in fishing industry fatalities

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new safety drive being launched today (November 9) aims to reduce the number of fishing boats capsizing and, ultimately, prevent the loss of lives.

It is the latest campaign under the Home and Dry banner, a wider Fishing Industry Safety Group (FISG) initiative to raise awareness of the risks – and what can be done to reduce them – that come with the job in one of the world’s most hazardous occupations.

And it reinforces the importance of making vessel stability a priority during a particularly bad year for the number of lives lost at sea in the UK fishing industry.

“Your catch is worthless if you are not coming home with it.” Derek Cardno, marine safety and training officer, Scottish Fishermen’s Federation.

Ten commercial fishermen have tragically lost their lives in accidents at sea this year.

It is the highest number in a decade, according to data from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

By comparison, there were two deaths in 2020 and the latest total is about double the annual average over the past five years.

FISG is made up of fishing industry representatives from throughout the UK, as well as key people from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, trade body Seafish, RNLI and the Shipbuilders & Shiprepairers Association.

The group’s latest safety campaign is focused on making sure skippers and their crew know what steps they can take to reduce the risk of capsizing.

Information now being made available to fishing boat owners includes videos on what causes instability, how to check the stability of the vessel and where to access training.

Stability awareness training courses are also available across the UK, with funding available to cover the cost.

Scottish Fishermen’s Federation marine safety and training officer Derek Cardno said: “We have lost too many lives to fishing over the years, and our hearts go out to the families and communities that continue to be devastated by these losses.

“We know the industry has had a tough couple of years with the impact of the pandemic, which may be leading to some people taking more risks.”

Mr Cardno added: “The Home and Dry initiative has been running for 18 months and is making those who see it and engage with it more safety-conscious.

“Our last campaign on ‘man overboard’ motivated them to buy new safety equipment which is great.

“But we need to do more to reach more vessel owners and skippers, and get them to prioritise safety.

“Your catch is worthless if you are not coming home with it.”

The latest campaign encourages skippers and fishing vessel owners to educate themselves about stability and carry out vital safety checks this winter.

Mr Cardno continued: “Stability is now regulated as part of the new code for small vessels under 15m (49ft), so the latest campaign is focused on how to keep vessels stable at sea and reduce the risk of capsizing.

“We are highlighting the causes of stability issues at sea and giving clear guidance on how you can do your own stability checks on your vessel.

“It is important that anyone working on a fishing vessel understands what the dangers are and how to fix them.”

