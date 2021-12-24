Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Global video conferencing market accelerating fast

By Ian Forsyth
December 24, 2021, 11:45 am
Post Thumbnail

Covid-19 led to a huge rise in demand all around the world for video conferencing.

And no let-up in the popularity of this technology is anticipated in the years ahead, with the global market value expected to more than double.

Grand View Research has calculated this year’s figure of £3.52 billion will hit £7.52bn in 2028.

Ongoing need for collaborative working

The company says: “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of organisations globally have encouraged their employees to work from home or remotely – driving the demand for video conferencing applications and software.

“The primary growth driver for the market, especially in 2020, remained the need for organisations to facilitate employee collaboration, which led to the demand for conferencing apps such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom.”

Swift transformation

Grand View adds that, due to the pandemic, businesses have witnessed a digital transformation in just two to three months that would otherwise occur over two years.

It goes on: “Companies with a global presence and workforce are the early adopters of video-conferencing technology and more likely to deploy video-conferencing systems to enable effective communication between multiple teams located in different countries.

“Video-conferencing technology also provides a better social-interaction platform as compared to conventional voice calls, as it offers features such as eye-to-eye contact.

“With the increasing globalisation of businesses worldwide, the need is strong to set up a flexible, cost-effective and scalable communication network, which helps facilitate better communication, team collaboration, and decision-making capability.”

Will our new-found passion for video conferencing wane after Covid?

Rafa Sales Ross: I’ve grown to love the technology lifelines that got us all through lockdown

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]