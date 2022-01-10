Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Study shows UK pension funds own just 6% of London-listed shares

By Keith Findlay
January 10, 2022, 6:00 am
UC general-secretary Frances O’Grady says working people should get a "fair share" of company's success.
New research published today (December 10) shows UK workers’ retirement pots get scant reward from the London Stock Exchange.

The report – Do dividends pay our pensions? – finds the proportion of UK shares directly held by Britain’s pension funds fell from nearly one in three in 1990 to less than one in 25 by 2018, a decline of more than 90%.

Its authors say workers in UK-listed firms deserve a clearer understanding of who benefits from their labour, and how much is captured by a “wealthy minority”.

We need economic reforms to make big business work for the benefit of everybody, not just a small number of wealthy executives and investors.”

Luke Hildyard, High Pay Centre.

The report is co-authored by the TUC, Common Wealth and the High Pay Centre (HPC).

They say that from 1981 to 1998 UK pension funds accounted for more than a quarter of the total market value of London-listed shares.

But this has declined to around 2.4% for direct ownership , or 6% with indirect shareholdings included, the document says.

“Working people deserve a fair share of the wealth they create.”

Frances O’Grady, TUC.

Recommending reform, it says the balance between the interests of a firm’s workforce and its shareholders has tilted too far towards shareowners and away from the people who create the wealth.

And it calls on the UK Government to step in to “restore fairness” to workers.

In addition, it says directors’ duties should be rewritten to remove the current requirement to prioritise the interests of shareholders over those of other stakeholders.

Report calls for more ‘workers’ on company boards

Boardrooms should promote the long-term success of companies as their primary aim when making decisions, and be legally obliged to give as much weight to the interests of staff and other stakeholders as they do to shareowners, the report says.

Other recommendations include boardroom roles for directly elected workers and “stronger” collective bargaining rights for employees.

The authors have also called for more transparent reporting requirements to show exactly who is behind investments into listed firms – and how revenues and profits are benefiting other stakeholders and areas like research and development, or training.

‘This isn’t how it should work’

TUC general-secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Working people deserve a fair share of the wealth they create.

“This should come through wages, pensions, and reinvesting profits to safeguard the future of the firm and its workforce.

“But in the last two decades, wages have stagnated, pension schemes have been curtailed with the loss of defined benefits, and the connection between UK pensions and UK shares and dividends has been severed.

“This isn’t how it should work. But we can restore fairness by reforming company law so that directors have duties beyond short-term profits for shareholders.

“And we can restore the power that workers need to gain their fair share with stronger bargaining rights.”

Common Wealth director Mat Lawrence said: “Ensuring working people share in the wealth they create is fundamental to turning ‘levelling up’ from rhetoric to reality.”

HPC director Luke Hildyard added: “Our research shows that a tiny and shrinking proportion of corporate Britain’s vast pay-outs to shareholders reaches ordinary savers, while workers are denied a voice in the running of the companies they help to succeed.

“We need economic reforms to make big business work for the benefit of everybody, not just a small number of wealthy executives and investors.”

