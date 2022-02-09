UK Government says Faroese fishing deal is £5.5m win for home fleet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK Government says Faroese fishing deal is £5.5m win for home fleet

By Keith Findlay
February 9, 2022, 11:46 am Updated: February 9, 2022, 6:42 pm
The UK Government has claimed a new fishing deal with Faroe will deliver catch “opportunities” worth around £5.5 million for the domestic fleet.

Scotland’s share is estimated to be worth £3.4m.

According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), it is a “more balanced” deal than previous arrangements.

‘Important step’

Scotland Office minister Lord Offord of Garvel said: “This is another important step as we continue to grow as an independent coastal state.

“Scottish white-fish vessels will be a big beneficiary of this deal, but it’s good news for the fishing sector across Scotland and the UK more widely as we help to deliver a sustainable and profitable future for this vital industry.”

‘Excellent result’

Scottish Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon hailed it as “an excellent result for Scotland’s fishing industry”.

She added: “These successful negotiations have delivered a significant agreement based on a fair and balanced exchange that all parties are happy to sign up to.”

Mairi Gougeon MSP.

The deal allows UK and Faroese vessels to fish in in each others’ waters.

Defra said it was worth about £2m more than under the previous EU arrangements.

It means the UK fishing industry will benefit from 1,000 tonnes of extra cod and haddock  – worth about £2.2m this year, it added.

It’s good news for the fishing sector across Scotland and the UK more widely.”

Scotland Office minister Lord Offord of Garvel.

The department also highlighted an extra 1,250 to of Atlantic pollock (also known as coley or saithe), valued at around £1.3m and about £2m-worth of ling, blue ling, redfish, flatfish and other species.

Defra added the agreement, together with the UK’s recent fishing deal with Norway, gave Britain’s fleet greater flexibility to manage quota and would release pressure on stocks in the North Sea.

Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis said: “Negotiating as an independent coastal state, we have secured a better deal that will provide UK fleets with £5.5m-worth of fishing opportunities, including high priority stocks like cod and haddock.”

The deal also includes the potential for an increase in opportunities for the UK fishing industry during 2022 which could, according to Defra, see the total value rise to £7.75m.

Defra said the government “worked closely” with the devolved administrations to “ensure a fair balance of benefit across the UK fleet”.

In previous years, bilateral negotiations with the Faroe Islands were led by the European Commission on behalf of the UK and other EU member states.

