UK Government says Faroese fishing deal is £5.5m win for home fleet

The UK Government has claimed a new fishing deal with Faroe will deliver catch “opportunities” worth around £5.5 million for the domestic fleet.

Scotland’s share is estimated to be worth £3.4m.

According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), it is a “more balanced” deal than previous arrangements.

‘Important step’

Scotland Office minister Lord Offord of Garvel said: “This is another important step as we continue to grow as an independent coastal state.

“Scottish white-fish vessels will be a big beneficiary of this deal, but it’s good news for the fishing sector across Scotland and the UK more widely as we help to deliver a sustainable and profitable future for this vital industry.”

‘Excellent result’

Scottish Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon hailed it as “an excellent result for Scotland’s fishing industry”.

She added: “These successful negotiations have delivered a significant agreement based on a fair and balanced exchange that all parties are happy to sign up to.”

The deal allows UK and Faroese vessels to fish in in each others’ waters.

Defra said it was worth about £2m more than under the previous EU arrangements.

It means the UK fishing industry will benefit from 1,000 tonnes of extra cod and haddock – worth about £2.2m this year, it added.

The department also highlighted an extra 1,250 to of Atlantic pollock (also known as coley or saithe), valued at around £1.3m and about £2m-worth of ling, blue ling, redfish, flatfish and other species.

Defra added the agreement, together with the UK’s recent fishing deal with Norway, gave Britain’s fleet greater flexibility to manage quota and would release pressure on stocks in the North Sea.

Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis said: “Negotiating as an independent coastal state, we have secured a better deal that will provide UK fleets with £5.5m-worth of fishing opportunities, including high priority stocks like cod and haddock.”

The deal also includes the potential for an increase in opportunities for the UK fishing industry during 2022 which could, according to Defra, see the total value rise to £7.75m.

Defra said the government “worked closely” with the devolved administrations to “ensure a fair balance of benefit across the UK fleet”.

In previous years, bilateral negotiations with the Faroe Islands were led by the European Commission on behalf of the UK and other EU member states.

