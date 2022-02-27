BP pulling out of Russian joint venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BP pulling out of Russian joint venture

By Keith Findlay
February 27, 2022, 5:33 pm Updated: February 27, 2022, 5:44 pm
Energy giant BP is to exit its shareholding in Russian joint venture Rosneft in response to the Ukraine crisis.

BP has held a 19.75% shareholding in Rosneft since 2013.

In addition, BP chief executive Bernard Looney is resigning from the board of Rosneft with immediate effect.

Former BP chief executive Bob Dudley is also resigning from Rosneft’s board.

Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine. It has caused us to fundamentally rethink BP’s position with Rosneft.”

Bernard Looney, chief executive, BP.

Helge Lund, chairman, BP, said: “Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an act of aggression which is having tragic consequences across the region.

“BP has operated in Russia for over 30 years, working with brilliant Russian colleagues.

“However, this military action represents a fundamental change.

“It has led the BP board to conclude, after a thorough process, that our involvement with Rosneft, a state-owned enterprise, simply cannot continue.

“We can no longer support BP representatives holding a role on the Rosneft board.

“The Rosneft holding is no longer aligned with BP’s business and strategy, and it is now the board’s decision to exit BPs’ shareholding in Rosneft.”

Mr Looney added: “Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine, and my heart goes out to everyone affected.

“It has caused us to fundamentally rethink BP’s position with Rosneft.

“I am convinced the decisions we have taken as a board are not only the right thing to do, but are also in the long-term interests of BP.

“Our immediate priority is caring for our great people in the region and we will do our utmost to support them.

“We are also looking at how BP can support the wider humanitarian effort.”

BP chief executive Bernard Looney.

Mr Looney has been a director of Rosneft as one of two BP-nominated directors since 2020. Mr Dudley has been a director of Rosneft since 2013.

BP will also exit its other businesses with Rosneft within Russia.

Mr Looney is separately resigning from the board of trustees of the Russian Geographical Society.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng welcomed BB’s decision, adding: “Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine must be a wake-up call for British businesses in Putin’s Russia.”

