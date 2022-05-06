Johnson pushes oil companies for wind and hydrogen investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson pushes oil companies for wind and hydrogen investment

By Simon Warburton and August Graham
May 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 7:39 pm
PM Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson is pushing energy companies for wind and hydrogen investment.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged BP and Shell chiefs to keep investing in wind farms and hydrogen to drive down energy bills in the UK.

Asked why he will not introduce a windfall tax on the companies’ bumper profits, he said it is better they invest the money.

“I had the head of Shell in yesterday and the head of BP and I’ve talked to them both,” Mr Johnson said during a visit to a school in his London constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip today.

BP and Shell met PM this week.
BP and Shell held talks with the PM this week.

He added: “Our message to them is very, very clear. It’s ‘guys, you know, this is a moment when we need you, as a country, to invest massively in clean, green renewables, in the stuff that is going to make a difference to people’s energy prices’.

“What we don’t want to do is make the same mistakes as previous governments…,  fail to invest in our energy supply.

“So that’s the message we’re giving to the big energy companies.”

‘Put it into wind farms, put it into hydrogen’

The PM continued: “It’s frankly better for them to take that cash, put it into wind farms, put it into hydrogen, put it into stuff that will make a big difference to our ability to cope with the global energy price spike, and above all make sure this country is protected in the future so we have more long-term energy security.”

Energy prices have rocketed in the past year and last month the price cap was increased by 54% for the average UK household.

Bills are likely to rise even further in October when the price cap is next revisited.

Huge increase in energy company profits

Meanwhile, high oil prices have led to massive increases in the profits of energy companies such as BP and Shell.

On Tuesday, BP reported underlying replacement cost profits – its preferred measure – had more than doubled to £5 billion.

Shadow climate change and net-zero secretary Ed Miliband has urged the PM to introduce a windfall tax to help cut energy bills, saying not to do so is “deeply wrong, unfair and tells you all you need to know about whose side this government is on”.

Mr Milliband added: “It’s not the British people.”

BP chief Bernard Looney.
BP chief executive Bernard Looney.

When asked about a possible windfall tax being levied on BP’s profits, chief executive Bernard Looney told the Times he would nevertheless continue with plans to invest £18bn in Britain this decade.

Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said his company had a “very strong commitment to investing in the UK”, where it plans to spend between £20bn and £25bn during the next 10 years.

Mr van Beurden added: “But I should also say that, if you talk about these types of investment levels, they do require a stable and predictable financial outlook.

“It does require stability of policy and everything else.”

And yesterday Shell posted record £7.2bn quarterly profits, thanks to soaring oil and gas prices.

Its profits haul for the first three months of the year was nearly three times the £2.5bn reported a year earlier.

Shell has said it intends to spend up to £25bn in the UK energy system this decade.

Energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng recently published a letter saying the sector must show “in the coming weeks” how it will reinvest profits and double down on investments in the clean energy transition.

