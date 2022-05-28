Hotel automation – not just for hospitality’s big boys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hotel automation – not just for hospitality’s big boys

By Keith Findlay
May 28, 2022, 6:00 am
It's not just the big operators who benefit from automated hotel management.
Automation in the hospitality industry is often seen as the preserve of the large hotel chains.

Larger operators are twice as likely to use an automated management system than smaller, independent hotels.

But upgrading to an automated hotel management system can significantly benefit smaller hotel operators too, not just in terms of savings but also improved efficiency and customer service.

Increasingly competitive sector

From online check-in and customer communication to streamlined administration, cloud-based hotel management software can help even the smallest hotels thrive in an increasingly competitive sector.

Kenny Arnott is a former manager of the Isle of Eriska Hotel, Spa & Island, near Oban, and was later general manager the Chester Residence in Edinburgh.

He is now UK business development manager for SabeeApp Cloud Hotel Management Software, one of the firms making a name for itself in the hospitality technology space.

Mr Arnott said: “Investing in an automated hotel management system can seem like a big step for any small hotel or operation.

“However, it’s recognised that as the power of new tech increases, the price drops in correlation.

“So, with high-performing systems now affordable and available to smaller independent hotels or chains, it is an investment that is more than worth it.”

He added: “Moving from a manual system to a paperless, technology-driven hotel management solution means a small hotel, or an accommodation provider – such as a multi-site Airbnb operator – can run more efficiently, effectively and creatively with the team and resources they already have.”

Going paperless

Hotel management software puts essential functions at people’s fingertips, from managing reservations and room allocation to back-office accounting and reporting.

It can also be accessed off-site, via smartphones or other mobile devices.

With a manual system, it can be easy for paperwork and repetitive tasks to take up a disproportionate amount of time.

The ability to work remotely can free up resources to support other functions of a hotel – or spend more time helping guests.

It could also save the hotel money in the long run, both in terms of reducing costs and in minimising administration or double-booking errors.

Hotel paperwork is increasingly being replaced by automation.

Secure payments, tools for booking additional services and 24/7 availability are just some of the automated options on offer, Mr Arnott said, adding: “Some systems also offer your guests the opportunity to provide instant feedback, which is a proactive way to quickly resolve any issues and reduce customer complaints.

“A small hotel can increase its revenue by creating guest profiles that provide a much more personalised service.

“This can include tailored communication, personalised support during a guest’s stay and targeted offers.

“Ultimately, an automated hotel management system is also about your people. It means your staff team will have the latest tools and integrated online resources to meet and exceed the needs of your guests.”

