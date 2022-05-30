Your Money: Savings flatline as households tighten belts in face of cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Your Money: Savings flatline as households tighten belts in face of cost-of-living crisis

By Keith Findlay
May 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 30, 2022, 10:23 am
Kevin Brown, of Scottish Friendly, says new Isa figures highlight household spending squeeze.
Financial mutual Scottish Friendly has revealed the impact the rising cost of living is having on UK households’ ability to save and invest.

Its data shows the number of new stocks and shares Isas (individual savings accounts) opened during the three months to March was down 22% year-on-year.

Young people appear worst affected by belt-tightening, with new policy openings among 18-34-year-olds falling 32%, while 35-49-year-olds saw a 27% decline and 50-64-year-olds a 12% drop.

Savers were able to sock away significant sums during the pandemic but that trend now seems to have come to a painful end.”

Kevin Brown, Scottish Friendly.

New policy values for 50-64-year-olds fell more than in any other age group, down 12% year-on-year, suggesting they continued to save but reduced their contribution levels.

The total value of policies opened in the first three months of 2022 rose modestly, by 2% quarter-on-quarter.

But sales of new policies slumped by 12%, against the previous quarter, and were down by 22% from a year earlier, when household savings rates soared during lockdown.

New Junior Isa (Jisa) policy openings surged 44% quarter-on-quarter, but values dropped by 31% – indicating parents were putting leftover lockdown funds to work for their children, but saving and investing less overall.

Scottish Friendly savings specialist Kevin Brown said: “The sudden drop in new policies and the flatlining of contributions to stocks and shares Isas is indicative of one thing – tightening budgets.

“The cost-of-living crisis, while brewing last year, has really exploded in the past three months as increasing costs have been passed onto UK households.

“Younger people seem to be bearing the brunt of this, with a 15% decline in new policies.

“This is worrying because younger people are most likely to be facing economic uncertainty at the moment.

“That being said, the cost-of-living crisis is affecting everyone, as the 12% cut to policy values suggests among older savers.”

Mr Brown added: “Savers were able to sock away significant sums during the pandemic but that trend now seems to have come to a painful end.

“Through continued rises in Jisa contributions, however, we can see parents are still making efforts to save and invest for their kids.

“This is gratifying to see, but time will tell if that trend is sustainable as household budgets are squeezed further this year.”

