Stephen Glass: Silverware will mean success for new Aberdeen manager

Stephen Glass acknowledges success for an Aberdeen manager has to be bringing trophies back to Pittodrie.

The Dons have managed just one trophy since Glass himself delivered a man-of-the-match performance in the 1995 League Cup final.

That came at Celtic Park in 2014, when Aberdeen lifted the same trophy following a penalty-shootout win over Caley Thistle.

Chairman Dave Cormack stated last month that Dons fans were right to expect more than one trophy in 26 years and the new manager knows what he has to deliver.

© SNS Group

“Right now? Winning on Saturday,” Glass said when asked what would constitute success. “I know people want to chuck numbers and trophies out there – one thing I’ll say is successful Aberdeen managers put trophies in the trophy cabinet.

“Derek McInnes was a successful manager at this club. He put a trophy in the trophy cabinet. There was a lot of managers that haven’t done it – I was lucky to play for one that did.

“I know what it means to be a successful manager at this club. Filling that stadium is success. People wanting to come watch your team is success. Selling young players, bringing in players and selling them for more than you bought them for is success.

“I would stick my neck out and say, if you want to be a successful manager at Aberdeen, you have to win a trophy.”

Cormack has referenced “the Aberdeen way” in how he wants to see the team play and, while Glass is committed to winning games for the Dons, he will not “reinvent the wheel” to do so.

© SNS Group

“I’m not going to sit here and pretend I’m Pep Guardiola,” he added. “When people hear ‘we are going to play a certain way’ that can get thrown at you like you’re going to reinvent the wheel. That’s not the case.

“We want them to make the right decisions and the right times and be good footballers. So hopefully you are going to see an Aberdeen team who does that and wins games.

“It’s about both winning and playing well, there is a strategy at the club which wants to play a certain way.

“But like I say, that’s not a negative – it’s a positive because players need structure.”