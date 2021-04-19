Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie backs Dons for third-place push

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross McCrorie believes third place is still on for Aberdeen as they look to build on Saturday’s Scottish Cup success.

McCrorie netted the winning penalty in the shootout against Livingston on Saturday, which earns the Dons a home tie against Dundee United at the weekend.

They have four points to make up on Hibernian in third place, with Jack Ross’ side still to come to Pittodrie on May 12.

The Dons will face Celtic on Wednesday night in Stephen Glass’ first league game in charge and a win would go a long way to reviving those late hopes of third spot.

McCrorie said: “Third is our target and we will take each game as it comes. We want to go into every game and take the three points.

“We have four games left in the split and want to try to get maximum points. We want to take as much points as we can and see where we are at the end of the season. Hopefully we are sitting in a pretty position.

“We will go into the Celtic game with confidence after the last few results we have had. It is going to be a hard game.

“There is no getting away from it that Celtic are a tremendous team. You see what they have done over the years and they have very good players.

“But we will go in with a game plan and try to execute it as best we can. Hopefully in the end we will come out with three points.”

Aberdeen will also have Livingston to face on May 1, before finishing the season at Ibrox against Rangers.

McCrorie played at right-back at the weekend, in the first game under the stewardship of Glass and new coach Allan Russell.

Following an impressive stint in the England setup, Russell comes with a positive reputation and McCrorie believes signs of his impact were on show during the Livingston game.

He added: “There is a couple of wee drills we have been doing, just pointers. I am not a striker myself but he has been taking the strikers and doing their own thing.

“He is in the England set up and is obviously a really good coach. You can see that, day in day out with Allan. He brings real experience and I think he will be great for the team.

“We got two goals against Livingston and had good interchanges in the final third. You can see with the gaffer and Allan’s coaching we are creating chances.”