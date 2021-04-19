Aberdeen v Dundee United Scottish Cup quarter-final clash confirmed for Sunday and will be shown live on TV

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with Dundee United has been confirmed for 2.30pm on Sunday and will be shown live on the BBC.

The Dons defeated Livingston on penalties in the Granite City on Saturday evening to set-up the last-eight clash.

🏆 @ScottishCup Quarter Final Aberdeen v Dundee United 🔴 Pittodrie

🔴 Sunday 25th April

🔴 2.30pm 📺 @BBCScotland & RedTV International (outside GB & Ireland) pic.twitter.com/YC6tWZd3wZ — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 19, 2021

All four of this weekend’s quarter-finals will be televised, with Hibs v Motherwell (Saturday, 5pm, Premier Sports), Kilmarnock v St Mirren (Monday, 7.45pm, BBC) and Rangers v St Johnstone (Sunday, 6.30pm, Premier Sports) the other three ties.