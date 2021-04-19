Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hails veteran Niall McGinn for key contributions against Livingston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Stephen Glass paid tribute to Aberdeen favourite Niall McGinn after his Scottish Cup heroics against Livingston.

McGinn scored one and provided another, as the Dons triumphed on penalties in Glass’ first game in charge.

He said: “He has not played as much, but was cramping up and did well to stay on as well as he did.

“When you put Niall in those positions you try to find a way of getting the ball in to him, which we didn’t do enough of in the first half.

“That was some of the messaging at half time that there are ways of getting into his feet a bit more. From then on, if you have a player like Niall in the team, he is capable of that.

“He produced an unbelievable finish and some great feet for Flo for his finish.”

Aberdeen will have a concern over goalkeeper Joe Lewis, however, after the club captain went off injured in the first half.

Glass added: “I don’t know how Joe is yet as I have not had a chance to speak to him. He is walking around so he seems OK. It is a big loss when you lose a keeper like Joe.

“(Gary) Woods was excellent in coming in as well, though, you have to pay tribute to that.

“Marsh (goalkeeping coach Gordon Marshall) told me how good a number two we had here and it goes a long way. He really showed his worth there.

“The one thing it also does is cost you a substitute. The boys were dead on their feet but they were still the ones driving the game.

“That actually cost us a little bit as you don’t want to lose your keeper but don’t want to lose a substitute at the same time.”