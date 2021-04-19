Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis to have X-ray today ahead of Premiership clash with Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen are today set to discover the severity of keeper Joe Lewis’ rib injury as they send the club captain for an X-ray.

Dons boss Stephen Glass faces a sweat on the fitness on Lewis for Wednesday’s Premiership showdown with Celtic at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen hope the X-rays will reveal Lewis has suffered bruising and can be given the go ahead to face the Hoops.

Lewis suffered the injury in an accidental collision with Jon Guthrie early in the first half of the fourth round Scottish Cup penalty shoot-out defeat of Livingston on Saturday.

Following lengthy treatment on the pitch, Lewis was able to play on.

However, in the 36th minute, with the tie still 0-0 , the Dons skipper could no longer continue and withdrew, with on-loan Oldham Athletic keeper Gary Woods making his debut.