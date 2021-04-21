Dean Campbell confident Aberdeen can still catch Hibernian in Premiership run-in

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dean Campbell insists Aberdeen can still catch Hibernian in the race for third place in the Scottish Premiership and believes a win against Celtic tonight will prove it.

The Dons are four points adrift of the Easter Road outfit with four games remaining – two of which come against Celtic and Rangers – but Campbell insists the Dons still believe they can catch Hibs.

He said: “We’re looking forward to the end of the season, there’s a lot still to play for. We haven’t given up on third place. We know obviously that we’re going to have to take as much points as possible to put pressure on Hibs, but we’re confident that we can still catch them.

“We’ve got the Scottish Cup to look forward to as well, which we’re looking to win.

“We know we need to take as many points going into the Hibs game and we want to try to get as close to them as we can.”

Following a desperate run, the Dons have restored some much-needed belief and confidence following three wins in a row and Campbell is convinced his club should be looking to finish the season on a high.

© Shutterstock Feed

He said: “I think we’re beginning to turn a corner. Confidence is starting to come back up again, we’ve been scoring goals again, which has been good, and we’re just hoping that we can continue a good bit of form to finish the season on a high.

“We can definitely take confidence from the goals we scored against Livingston. They were two very good goals. That’s what we’re looking to do, we’re looking to play good, attacking football while also focusing on keeping the ball out of our net too.

“It’s just about getting that balance and that will serve us well in finishing the season.”

The poor run resulted in a changing of the guard at the club with Derek McInnes departing and Stephen Glass arriving, while Campbell has also been criticised on social media for some of his performances.

However, the midfielder has not let it affect him.

He said: “I try to stay away from all of that. I don’t really get caught up in it. I stay off social media and I watch back my games with my coaches and improve from them.

“I know that I’ve still got improving to do to get to the level required, but I know if I continue working hard and working with my coaches, I can get there.

“I’ve just been continuing to work as hard I can behind the scenes to improve my game.”

Campbell will come face to face with Celtic captain Scott Brown for the final time as an opponent tonight with the Hoops skipper due to arrive at Pittodrie in the summer as a team-mate and player-coach.

© Shutterstock Feed

The Dons midfielder is delighted to get the chance to learn from Brown, who has had a trophy-laden career, but knows the veteran’s loyalty will still lie with the Hoops should he feature tonight.

He said: “I think he can definitely help my game as he’s had a great career.

“I think he can help get to that next level, but I will need to put that to the back of my mind. I’m sure he will be the same as it is Aberdeen v Celtic and we will both be desperate to beat each other.

“I have played against him a few times in the past. He’s a good professional and I’m sure he will treat it like a normal game.

“We just have to do everything we can to get the three points.”