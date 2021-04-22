Stephen Glass says Aberdeen can hold heads high at display despite loss of late equaliser to Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass insists his players can hold their heads high despite suffering the agony of conceding an injury-time equaliser to Celtic at Pittodrie.

The Dons were on course for a valuable victory after standing firm against intense pressure from Celtic following Lewis Ferguson’s early goal, but – with just five seconds of stoppage time remaining – Leigh Griffiths headed home an equaliser to leave the home side crestfallen.

The Dons boss said the goal had devastated his players, but says his side should be proud of their performance.

He said: “They were fantastic against a good Celtic team who moved the ball really well and gave us a few problems.

“I am disappointed that we lost a late goal, but I am unbelievably proud of the effort of the players though and the effort they put in.”

The Dons had to go through long periods of play without the ball against the Hoops, but when they were in possession they were brave and attack-minded, and Glass believes his side can take heart from their display against the Hoops.

He said: “There were a number of opportunities we had although I know we were limited possession wise but we had a real threat when we broke.

“We looked really organised defensively and made it very difficult for a very good Celtic team at the top end of the pitch to score a goal.

“We have tried to organise them and put them in a certain structure. Tonight we had to sit back more than we would like which was really apparent.

“When a team like that comes they are controlling the ball and you are a goal up – it happens the best teams in the world do it.

“It is not something that is a negative if you are ready to counter and ready to break in the right areas. We showed that tonight and were happy with it.”

Glass was booked for complaining about referee Willie Collum’s failure to send Callum McGregor off for a foul on Jonny Hayes and the Dons boss believes Hayes was guilty of being too honest following McGregor’s challenge.

He said: “McGregor did not touch the ball. His body hits him and you can see his arm coming across the front of Jonny.

“He is not going to dive. Maybe players need to be a bit more street wise if you like, sell things a bit more, but we don’t want them to have to do that.

“We expect things to be handled properly, but I won’t criticise referees.”