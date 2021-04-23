Matty Kennedy believes momentum is shifting in Aberdeen’s favour as season nears climax

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy believes momentum is shifting his side’s way as the Scottish football season reaches its climax.

The Dons are hurting after conceding an injury time equaliser to Celtic in Wednesday’s thrilling 1-1 draw at Pittodrie but, despite having to settle for one point instead of three, Kennedy insists his club is gearing up for a strong finish.

Aberdeen turn their attention to Scottish Cup duty on Sunday when Dundee United visit Pittodrie in the quarter-final and, with a place in the semi-final at Hampden up for grabs, Kennedy is backing his team to deliver.

He said: “You want to keep momentum and at the end of the day we want to win every game.

“I think we have a good squad, so why can’t we win every game?

“We do want to beat Dundee United and be in the draw for the next round and I am sure we will do that.

“We owe Dundee United one.

“They beat us last time, but it is cup football and only one team goes through – and we want to make sure that is us.

“We want to win that Dundee United game and do well in the cup. We will do everything we can to push through in the cup.”

© SNS Group

The loss of the late goal against Celtic was a gut-wrenching blow for the Dons as manager Stephen Glass was denied what would have been a crucial victory in his first league match in charge.

Kennedy shares in the disappointment, but believes the crestfallen mood in the dressing room shows the progress the team is making after a poor run of form.

He said: “We played well, although we knew Celtic would obviously dominate possession.

“We knew we were going to have to counter on them and I felt like we probably had the better chances in the game.

© Shutterstock Feed

“If you come into the changing room after the game everyone was gutted, which just shows how far we have come.

“We were gutted not to beat Celtic, but now we just look forward to the cup at the weekend and try to keep our heads up.”

Wednesday’s draw means Hibernian have strengthened their push for third place as they are six points clear with three games remaining, but Kennedy says the Dons are not giving up hope they can pip Jack Ross’ side.

He said: “We won the first game against St Johnstone and picked up a point against Celtic.

“We have to try to pick up points every week. We are definitely going to give it everything we can.

“Everyone watching the game will have seen that we will give everything to try to go as far as we can in the cup and try to catch Hibs.”