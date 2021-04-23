Tommie Hoban: No discussions yet on extending stay at Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tommie Hoban has not held any discussions yet about extending his stay at Aberdeen beyond the end of the season.

Hoban is one of several players out of contract in the summer, but has not spoken to new manager Stephen Glass about a new deal.

The ex-Watford defender first joined the Dons on loan during the 2018-19 season, but suffered two serious injuries in that season.

He signed a permanent deal with the club after a year out of the game in July last year, before penning an extension in October.

Hoban said: “I’ve not spoken with him about it yet, they have only been here a week or so, so those conversations haven’t happened yet. I just want to finish the season as strongly as I can and we’ll see what happens.

© Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

“I’ve loved my time here, it’s been fantastic and my family love it up here as well. I’m not sure what’s going to happen yet, I’ll just focus on the football for now and when the time comes to have those conversations we’ll see.

“It has been hard because of lockdown, we haven’t seen our parents for a year, but I’ve got my missus and kids here with me and everyone has been affected.

“Lots of us haven’t seen our families for a whole season, but that won’t come into my mind when it comes to contracts. Hopefully we’ll start to get back to normal soon.

“I will just focus on my football, do my best for the team and hopefully we can lift a trophy at the end of the season.”

Hoban has featured in every game since the Rangers game on the opening day of the season, starting 30 of them. His injury problems appear to be behind him after a difficult couple of years.

His aim before the end of the season is trying to give Aberdeen some silverware to celebrate.

They face Dundee United tomorrow in the Scottish Cup quarter-final, with a victory taking them to Hampden Park for the last four.

Hoban believes, in the last two games, Aberdeen are starting to show what qualities Glass wants from his team.

He added: “The new manager has changed a few things, we have been working hard on the training pitch to implement it.

“They have only been in a few weeks and we have had a lot of games, so we haven’t had too many sessions.

“But we have had plenty of meetings to show us what they expect from the team. We know how they want us to play and in periods of the games so far you’ve seen that.”