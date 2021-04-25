Stephen Glass admits Aberdeen got what they deserved after painful Scottish Cup defeat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass admitted his side were second best against a high-energy Dundee United as they exited the Scottish Cup with a whimper.

A Marc McNulty double and a Ryan Edwards header ensured the Tangerines booked their place in tomorrow’s semi-final draw with a comfortable 3-0 victory.

The Dons had earned their place in the last eight of the competition after defeating Livingston on penalties last weekend before drawing 1-1 with Celtic on Wednesday.

The new Aberdeen boss told BBC Sportsound: “I think the first half performance set the tone for the whole game.

“We didn’t get close to them and didn’t manage to play around the pressure they put on us.

“I think we got what we deserved, overall.

“I think the exertions of the last two games took it out of the team.

“They showed great energy against Livingston and the same against Celtic.

“United were a little bit fresher than us and I think it showed.

“I think mentally we weren’t capable because of the physical nature of what we put out last week.

“It is disappointing but we learn and we move on.

“We will be better for it.”

The Dons have three games left this season, starting with a trip to Livingston next weekend.

Glass added: “We always have an eye on next year anyway, that is why we are in here now.

“We have got three games left to take as many of the nine points as we can and see where it gets us.”