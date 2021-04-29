Aberdeen FC Women: SWPL 2 will be played to a finish with season concluded by July 4

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Women’s Football has confirmed that the SWPL 2 season will be played to a finish.

Aberdeen FC Women are sitting top of the table and with a seven-point advantage after 10 games.

The Dons have not played since a 5-0 victory against Kilmarnock on December 13 after SWPL 1 and 2 were suspended in January due to the rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

SWPL 1 was given the green light to return on April 4 and the season is on schedule to finish on June 6.

SWF had requested an earlier return to contact training of Monday April 26 for SWPL 2 sides but this request was turned down by the Scottish Government.

But SWPL 2 teams can return to contact training on Monday May 17 with a commitment to complete the season on the basis of two rounds of fixtures by Sunday July 4.

SWF chair Vivienne MacLaren said: “We’re disappointed to have not been granted an earlier return to contact training but we are pleased that there is a commitment from teams to complete the 2020/21 SWPL 2 season.

“SWPL 2 has been and remains one of the most competitive leagues in Scotland.

“With two promotion places available this season, I have no doubt we’ll continue to see fascinating results and a conclusion filled with drama.

“I’d like to thank the SWPL 2 clubs for their patience during what has been an extremely difficult time. I’m sure now there will be a 100% focus on finishing the season as strongly as possible.”

NEWS | @ScotWFootball have provided a Senior Performance Arm update ➡ https://t.co/aCg9Tg4a0R This includes further information on the return of SWPL 2 with SWF and teams committed to completing the 2020/21 season after two rounds of fixtures. pic.twitter.com/iDS7WthkD7 — Scottish Building Society SWPL (@SWPL) April 29, 2021

However the Championship has been declared null and void.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC were sitting second in the Championship North with two wins out of two.

MacLaren added: “We’re extremely disappointed not to have been able to get the leagues underway for the majority of clubs.

“While the Championship is in its infancy, it’s a hugely important part of our performance arm. Our focus now turns to planning for the 2021/22 season.”