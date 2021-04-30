‘Is it wrong my eyes filled up watching that?’ – Aberdeen FC’s emotional season ticket video hits right note with fans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen Football Club’s promotional video urging Dons fans to buy season tickets for the 2021-22 season has gone viral.

The two-minute video, featuring a special version of Northern Lights by folksinger Iona Fyfe, has been viewed more than 80,000 times.

The video shows a range of Aberdeen supporters making their journey to Pittodrie for a game, something the vast majority of Dons fans haven’t been able to do for more than a year.

❤️ "God speed the day when I'm on my way to #MyHomeInAberdeen" 🔴 2021/22 Season Ticket Memberships on sale now.

➡️ https://t.co/CKEI6Sltx9 pic.twitter.com/2gd9QSXoBx — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 29, 2021

Aberdeen were granted permission for 300 supporters to attend a pilot game at Pittodrie against Kilmarnock in September last year.

The Dons hope to welcome far more fans through the turnstiles next season with chairman Dave Cormack reiterating his long-term desire to have 15,000 season ticket holders.

The Dons’ promotional video has been well received by the Red Army as well as football supporters from across the world with thousands of likes on social media.

Darren Leslie said: “That’s one way to make the true ‘Wanderers’ sick. Might be a wee bit unrealistic to travel back from California for home games but I’ll go ahead and renew my Red TV subscription.”

I live in Texas and probably won’t be back for any games, but this video makes me want to buy a season ticket! #takemymoney — George Booth (@georgebooth73) April 29, 2021

Will Munro said: “This is fantastic. As an Aberdeen fan living in Brisbane, I thoroughly enjoyed this.

“It brought back many memories of my season ticket days.”

Is it wrong that my eyes filled up watching that — Craig (@craigieboy1973) April 29, 2021

Kay Dunn said: “Watched this as a family. My husband shed a tear – first time I’ve seen that in 15 years! I bubbled and then our six-year-old started howling.”