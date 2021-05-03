Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass calls for one last push from his side in race for third

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is determined to push Hibernian to the wire as the race for third place in the Scottish Premiership reaches the home straight.

Hibs have been in the driving seat for months, but the Dons have moved to within striking distance of Jack Ross’ side with two games remaining.

Aberdeen’s 2-1 win at Livingston on Saturday, coupled with Hibs’ 1-0 home loss to St Johnstone, means the gap is down to just three points with the rivals set to go head-to-head at Pittodrie next Wednesday.

Victory for Aberdeen will haul them level with the Easter Road outfit and, with both sides due to face Old Firm opposition on the final day of the season on May 15, Glass believes his challenged his side to take the race to the last hurdle.

He said: “We challenged the group at half-time – can we set-up an interesting game at home next Wednesday? They did everything we asked of them.

“They know what it means to be up there and we know the challenge Hibs will bring next Wednesday, but the aim is to take this race to the last day of the season.

“We came in and found ourselves a little bit behind, but we know what it means if we beat Hibs next week. We will try to make it live for the last day of the season, but to do that we have to beat them next week and that is what we’ll be trying to do.”

For Glass, Saturday’s hard fought win at Livi was the perfect response from the players following the hugely disappointing Scottish Cup exit the previous weekend.

Dundee United inflicted the first defeat of the Glass era with a resounding 3-0 win at Pittodrie in the quarter-final, but the Dons boss was delighted to see his players bounce back in style by securing European football with their win at Livingston on Saturday.

© Shutterstock Feed

He said: “We were hugely disappointed with the performance in the cup tie. We did not produce as a club, we’re hugely disappointed as a club, but we move on and we have done that.

“I never had a doubt with the character of the group with the performance level and energy we would get. It is never easy going to Livingston, but we stood up well to the challenge and run out deserved winners.

“It has been very positive. The spirit in the group is really good and there is a good core of players here. I do believe we have a good group here and a lot to build on. I know there are a good group here able to stand up to the challenge.

“I’m delighted with the energy and effort we’re getting from the players. We were disappointed with last week, but we’re looking forward to the Hibs game.”