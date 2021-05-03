Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson shortlisted for Scottish Football Writers’ young player award

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson has been shortlisted for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year prize.

Ferguson, 21, won the award for season 2019/20 – becoming the first Don to win the SFWA’s Double Tree by Hilton young player gong and only the 10th Pittodrie player to win national awards recognition.

However, the Scotland Under-21s-capped midfielder – who has played 40 times this term and is the club’s top scorer with 10 goals – faces stiff competition in the category for 2020/21.

Also on the shortlist is full-back Josh Doig, who plays for the Reds third-place rivals Hibs.

Completing the final four are Celtic midfielder David Turnbull and Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson.