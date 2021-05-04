Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass wants winners at Pittodrie

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is focused on bringing winners to Pittodrie as he steps up his attempts to attract high calibre signings to the club.

Celtic captain Scott Brown is the first new face of the Glass era after agreeing to join the Dons as player-coach this summer and the Aberdeen boss is prepared to let actions speak louder than words at Pittodrie when it comes to the players he wants to bring on board.

Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher and St Mirren attacker Jamie McGrath have both been linked with the Dons and Glass believes the new arrivals at the club will signal the club’s intention for next season.

He said: “The search is ongoing. It is not the time where people are willing to commit their futures. We will add quality in the right positions at the right time, but we will have a quality group which is ready to commit here next year.

“We’re a club that can attract good players and any players we add will make us a better group. They will be the right types, I want to sign winners who are the right type who can help the group.

“Anyone involved with the club shares the chairman’s ambition. We know there are stepping stones to get there, but the first part is to show an attractive group, a fresh approach, some fresh ideas and real intent with the signings we make.

“It has been the ambition for a number of years and it hasn’t quite been achieved but we believe we can get towards it.”

In addition to identifying signing targets, Glass is also in the process of deciding which out of contract players he wants to offer new deals to.

Ash Taylor, Tommie Hoban, Mikey Devlin and Greg Leigh are the high profile players out of contract in the summer, but Glass insists he will give those nearing the end of the existing deals every chance to prove themselves.

He said: “There is a realisation within the people at the club that there is a new staff here following on from a manager who has been here for eight years.

“We’re close to the end of the season, decisions are being made on players externally and internally. It is important we look to the future by building on what we have here and what we can attract.

“There is a constant evaluation going on right now, but as a coaching staff we are looking at the players under a microscope in terms of how they handle things.

“In terms of the club it has changed a lot since I was here as a player. I would visit when I was back home and what I’ve learned is it is still a great club. Everything I thought I was coming back to it is and I feel we can build on what is here.

“There will be more training sessions than we have managed in the last couple of weeks and the players know there is an opportunity to show what they have got.”