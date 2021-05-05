Scotland boss Steve Clarke on four-man shortlist for SWFA manager of the year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is among the four nominees for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s manager of the year.

Clarke guided the national team to this summer’s European Championships with a dramatic penalty shootout victory in Belgrade in November.

The 57-year-old could win the award, sponsored by William Hill, for the third time in four years having scooped the prize for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons during his time at Kilmarnock.

Clarke is joined on the four-man shortlist by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, St Johnstone’s Callum Davidson and Livingston’s David Martindale.

Gerrard has led Rangers to Scottish Premiership success and ended Celtic’s hopes of winning a 10th consecutive title in the process. The Ibrox club are yet to taste defeat in the league this season with 30 wins and six draws from 36 matches.

Davidson has enjoyed a dream start at McDiarmid Park in his first season since replacing Tommy Wright. He guided the Perth side to League Cup glory by beating Livingston 1-0 at Hampden in February.

Livi boss Martindale has also been shortlisted after a fine season at Almondvale.

The 46-year-old succeeded Gary Holt in November and led his side to the top six thanks. His debut season included a 14-game unbeaten run and a League Cup final outing against winners St Johnstone.